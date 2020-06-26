ALBANY — The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation announced Friday that additional DEC campgrounds in the Adirondack and Catskill parks will open on July 1 to existing reservation holders.
To maintain social distancing and reduce the density of facilities and protect visitors, DEC is not accepting additional reservations or walk-in camping for the 2020 season at this time. Only existing reservations for all DEC campgrounds will be honored.
Visit DEC’s website for the latest updates on DEC campgrounds and information about each facility.