We all dream of big bucks, but as the saying goes, they don’t grow on trees.
They may hide in them very successfully, but they don’t grow on them. A shame, we hunters can always use more, bigger bucks to enrich our times afield.
Daren Luce lives and hunts as often as he can from his home a little southwest of Olean. He loves the rural, wooded setting which allows him to watch many types of wildlife. He has a garden and several blueberry bushes and is in constant contact with those furred and feathered who feel his garden and berries are their garden and berries. In fact, the deer fairly decimated his garden produce this year.
Not one to hold a grudge, Daren felt harvesting one of the does that seemed so fond of his garden and all the work he put into it would, in a manner of speaking, settle the score. If the deer ate all of his vegetables, then part of that deer was, in actuality, part of his garden. It all made sense in a circular sort of way.
Early Saturday morning, he snuck quietly from his house and up the hillside to his 20-foot tree stand. This would be his sixth hunt; the previous had been fruitless.
Daren believes, as I do, that the higher you get, the less chance you have of being seen or smelled. Using 15-foot stands is risky on flatter ground, though on the edge of hills and ravines they can be acceptable. Once settled in his stand, he settled back and waited for daylight.
This morning, the low clouds and mists kept it dark and dreary until well after 7 a.m. Then, as the forest slowly came into focus around him, he glanced uphill and almost immediately saw movement. It was a doe and two fawns feeding directly toward him. As he strained his eyes to see better, he realized with growing excitement there were actually not two or three, but some 10 to 12 deer above him, one of which was noticeably larger than the rest. That deer stayed some 60 yards behind the others; a buck, he bet. The does continued moving toward him, but this just-visible deer milled around, sniffing the doe tracks before finally disappearing.
Remaining absolutely motionless, Daren let the group of deer move ever closer. Soon, he was surrounded, but continued keeping a sharp eye uphill hoping that larger deer would follow. Had the deer simply moved on as bucks always seem to do or was it hovering just out of sight? A sixth sense or their extreme caution keeps them miraculously out of archery range time after time.
Surrounded by deer as he was, there was no hurry to shoot and he continued waiting patiently, hoping the larger deer would show. The minutes ticked by until a garden-plump doe moved in front of him at only 15 yards. Daren decided it was time to shoot. He glanced at his watch, it was 8 a.m. Raising his vintage 20-year-old Hoyt Magna-Tech bow, he drew. His arrow was tipped with a Wasp 3 blade SST broadhead.
The doe was moving and to stop her Daren grunted loudly. The doe stopped, but before he released the arrow he froze as a large commotion sounded from above.
Instinctively, Daren immediately guessed what was happening. The bigger deer above was the dominant buck and, hearing Daren’s snort, thought another buck was about to be messing with his ladies. This big bruiser wasn’t about to let that happen.
Looking toward the crashing sounds, he saw the buck running down the hill with his nostrils flared, ears back and head held forward in a threatening manner. He was ready to rumble and he skidded to a stop just 20 yards away looking for the buck that dared to flirt with his girls. One glance at the rack and Daren saw he was a 10-point. Holy cow.
The suddenness of the encounter had his heart racing, his blood pressure peaking, hands trembling. Taking a deep breath, he drew, placed the pin behind the shoulder and shot. The buck began moving just as he fired and the arrow hit a bit far back. The buck immediately spun and raced back uphill, but from his motion appeared hard-hit.
The buck was in sight for 60 to 70 yards and, seconds after he vanished, Daren heard a crash. Was the deer down or had he fallen and gotten back up? The possibilities raced through his mind. But, whatever had taken place there was no doubt he needed to wait at least 30 minutes before checking. He had to wait several minutes before his hands quit shaking and it was safe to descend the ladder.
Climbing out of the tree, he checked with his neighbor who was excited to help with the tracking. Talking it out, both men decided not to follow the tracks, it might be better to circle above the deer’s probable path and possibly catch him laying down watching his back trail.
An old skid road paralleled the hillside above Daren’s stand, and 40 minutes later they’d worked their way to a spot just above the buck’s last known position. In this situation, neither knew what to expect, but a long day might lie ahead. They moved forward slowly and carefully looking for tracks or a blood trail. A step, look, another step, look ahead, below, and then above, another step.
Daren was decidedly nervous, but suddenly it seemed his fervent wishes were answered, for there on the trail below he saw antlers. Hard-hit, the buck had been unable to climb the steep five-foot bank on the upper side of the trail and definitely wasn’t going anywhere. The arrow had luckily cut a major organ or artery.
Grabbing those magnificent antlers, Daren couldn’t believe his good fortune. His 10-point had an 18-inch spread and a beautifully even rack. There was no doubt this buck was going to the taxidermist and would soon adorn his wall.
The buck was a big one, so heavy it took both men to lift him onto the four-wheeler. Daren couldn’t believe his good fortune. And it all happened simply because he grunted. As with many things in life, it’s the details that often make the difference between success and failure.
Congratulations, Daren, what a unique hunt ending with a beautiful trophy. Those memories will last a lifetime.