Nature is a fascinating study.
No matter how many days, weeks, years you spend afield you’re always discovering something new or interesting. Animals, I’ve learned, have additional senses that we do not and can feel things in the earth and sky we are unable to.
When I discovered birds of prey can see in the ultraviolet spectrum, I can’t say I was surprised, but what did surprise me was the fact that vision allows them to see the urine trails small mammals leave. Wow, every time a mouse pees it is as good as saying, “Here I am.”
Amazingly, their trails and the cover around their burrows actually glow in a purplish light to the eyes of raptors. I often wondered how hawks could possibly find mice in large fields of tall grass even taking into account their fantastic eyesight. Well, now I know they can see exactly where to focus their attention.
Over years of hunting, I’ve often observed deer and turkeys feeding together for mutual protection. Deer have a fantastic sense of smell and any danger approaching from downwind is quickly detected. When deer smell danger, snap their heads up and stare downwind, every turkey is instantly looking. Turkeys have six power eyes and see much better than deer. But unlike deer, which have a tendency to attempt to identify exactly what motion they’ve seen, turkeys have absolutely no curiosity and simply leave the area. The deer take the hint and leave also.
I was told by a good hunter if a deer spots you in your tree stand to call like a turkey. Since they’re used to seeing turkeys in trees, and if you haven’t totally blown your cover, there’s a good chance they’ll give you the benefit of the doubt and remain close by.
Last Saturday, I made every effort to remain as silent as possible climbing into my tree stand. I quietly drew up my bow and pack and secured them. Reaching for my rattle bag I was careless, almost dropping it. Two clearly-heard clacks cut the predawn stillness. I cringed and, cursing my mistake, I irritably turned to sit down when I should have remained motionless. Almost immediately several loud snorts sounded behind me. Great, busted before I was in the stand two minutes.
Peeking around behind I saw a doe on full alert staring directly at me. I froze and indistinctly saw a second deer behind her. A buck? Who knew? I remained motionless and after several minutes the doe turned and started to trot off. I gave several putts and a yelp with just my mouth, curious as to what would happen. I was a little shocked when she stopped and retraced her steps, stopping to stare some more. I called again and she took a step closer. The second deer remained unseen. My back began killing me, twisted around as I was, and it was with some relief I watched her turn and walk off several minutes later. She was suspicious, but stopped snorting, simply walking away.
I turned around with a huge sigh of relief. It’s torture staying motionless for long periods. Some 15 minutes passed when suddenly a turkey gobbled above me. Evidently both the deer and gobbler thought I was an actual hen.
Encouraged, I answered, crossbow at the ready if the bird should come in. After 15 minutes he gobbled again, but not as close. I called and 15 minutes later he answered, but from even further away. It was obvious he was leaving, so I stopped our little game, but now I knew there was a gobbler in the area.
The next Monday I shot my buck. Thank goodness. The pressure was off and now I could relax. Tuesday I slept in, a glorious experience, and had breakfast. When I looked at the clock it was only 8 a.m. Wow, love that time change and most of the morning left for turkey hunting.
As I stepped outside I couldn’t help but notice just how exceptional this morning was. The sun was just peaking over the hills, bathing the forest in a soft, diffused golden light. The reddish ochre-colored oak leaves glowed richly, the green moss was bright to the eye and frost-covered twigs sparkled in the light like a million glowing diamonds. There was no breeze, everything was quiet, calm and pristine. Oh, what a privilege to just be alive, marveling at such a glorious sight.
I walked slowly down the trail drinking in the sounds surrounding me; the chirr of a red squirrel, the peeping of small birds, the brash calls of crows and blue jays. Truly, this was paradise.
Reaching a large bench I sat against a tree and decided to use my triple diaphragm mouth call. The loud yelps floated through the air. I waited 30 minutes before calling again. As a rule, call sparingly when gobblers are concerned. They are not very talkative by nature.
Suddenly, I heard the whine of wings. Looking up I was shocked to see several turkeys flying directly at me from across the valley. Incredible.
Two hens landed 30 yards away and stood motionless checking out the area. I didn’t even twitch. Then I noticed motion further away and was surprised to see shadows moving on the forest floor. Though the turkeys were hidden by trees, their black shadows stood out clearly on the sunlit leaves. How cool was that. There were about 12 turkeys.
Several minutes passed when suddenly the birds all began walking directly at me. Out from behind a large oak stepped a big, black-bodied, red-headed gobbler. Are you kidding me? When he reached 20 yards I fired and he dropped.
I couldn’t believe the incredibly beautiful and spiritual morning this had been, and to top it all off, a big gobbler with a 9-inch beard. It didn’t seem possible.
I was deeply moved to the point of tears and, kneeling, gave sincere thanks to the generous giver of all good things. What a morning it had been. Now it was time to show off the bird to the grandkids.