Hunting is many things: enjoying nature, family, friends and all the little events that make each day memorable and unique.
It’s the excitement before the first day, checking your gear, joking around and a thousand little experiences that all add up to a whole. But, most importantly, it’s about the relationships you forge with the people you share your hunt with.
Kelly Claus, of Farmersville Station, loved hunting with her father, David Chesebro. From the age of 5, she’d accompany him in the woods, first hunting squirrels and working her up to deer. The time she spent with her father even back in those early years was something precious to her.
Who can explain the magic of dawn, when sitting side-by-side, you watch the eastern sky slowly grow lighter, the far ridge gradually taking on shape and form? Then the glory of the coming sun lighting up the heavens with reds, pinks, yellows and blues, a breathtaking picture testifying of God’s majesty and might and the promise of yet another special day together. Dawns are solemn and exhilarating at the same time.
As time passed, they made friends with a nearby farmer who kindly allowed them to hunt on his land. Her father constructed a ground blind between some huge fallen trees where he spent many an hour with Kelly. They also harvested some beautiful deer. Her brother- and sister-in-law also hunted with them or from other blinds and tree stands they erected over the years.
KELLY REMEMBERS many days when the woods were quiet, but just sitting by her father, talking quietly, sharing a cup of hot chocolate or eating lunch was always special. It was enough just to be together, and when a deer did show, oh the electric excitement of the moment, total boredom suddenly replaced by a giant surge of adrenaline when every sense sharpened dramatically and you felt so alive and focused.
The family hunted the farm for 15 years and it soon became synonymous with deer season, great times and family bonds. Those wood lots and fields held so many special memories, each imprinted indelibly on their hearts. Then, inevitably, sadly, in 2016 her father passed away. It was a tremendous blow to the family, the day we all dread to think about, but know must come. Kelly and the rest of the family were shattered. When the first deer season rolled around after David’s death no one could bear the thought of returning to the farm. The pain was still too sharp, the memories too poignant.
But, hunting still remained a love and they purchased some property, put up stands and hunted their new plot for four years. But, as time passed, Kelly began to feel the farm pulling at her. So many memories, so many good times, could she simply ignore them? The old hunting grounds seemed to be calling to her, but could she answer that persistent summons? Could she face the ghosts of the past?
The day before the 2020 season, as she and her brother were driving past the farm, she suddenly, impulsively, told him to pull in. Her brother did and she hesitantly went to the familiar door and knocked. The farmer was delighted to see her again and asked how everyone was doing. When she asked if she might hunt his property once again he gave her a big smile as if he knew exactly what she was feeling and said, “Sure”.
When she climbed back into the vehicle her brother looked at her expectantly. Kelly sighed and said they still had permission to hunt there.
“Will you, can you?” her brother asked sympathetically.
“I don’t know,” she replied.
Her emotions were flying all over the place. Could she return to her father’s stand? She just didn’t know; part of her said yes and the other seemed afraid. It was impossible to decide at the moment. They drove off.
THE NEXT morning was the first day and the drive to their property passed the farm. As the headlights cut the darkness lighting up the old familiar parking spot her brother slowed and asked if he should drop her off.
Suddenly, Kelly knew she had to hunt there this morning, it was if her father was directing her. She simply had to return and find whatever piece seemed to be missing in her life. The call was insistent, she must answer.
Her feet seemed to find their own way to the old blind. As the light increased, she saw it was in rough shape, the shooting lanes filling in with brush and saplings, the large limbs decaying. But, she made her way inside and sat. In the predawn silence she felt not the fear or sorrow she was so afraid of, but a great peace, as if her father were still there beside her, comforting her, telling her all was as it should be. Tears ran down her cheeks and suddenly, something deep inside healed. She wept, overcome with powerful emotions.
Soon, old habits returned and she began watching closely for deer. Time passed and nothing appeared. Again, she felt as if directed and, leaving the blind, walked to a stand overlooking the apple trees her brother had planted the first year they began hunting the farm. They were good sized now, amazing how fast they’d grown.
The double tree stand was nestled between two large oak trees and Kelly settled in to wait. At 10:15, she suddenly glimpsed motion and a big doe walked in and stopped just 15 yards from her. She grimaced, her doe tag wasn’t for this area, and Kelly could only watch the deer calmly walk off.
On an impulse, she grabbed her deer call. She had never had any luck with calls or scents, but others had, why not give it a try?
She gave an estrus bleat and within seconds heard an answering grunt.
Wow. Could it be?
She hadn’t shot a buck in 10 years. Grabbing her Remington 12 gauge 1100, she looked to her right and saw a buck walking down the fence line. She began shaking badly. When the 8-point came within 20 yards, she put the crosshairs on his shoulder and shot. The buck dropped immediately and never even twitched.
Kneeling by her 8-point trophy she was filled with a pure, cleansing happiness, a joy that had eluded her for so long. Looking skyward, her throat choked with emotion. She simply whispered, “Thanks, Dad.”