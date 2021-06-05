The human animal has a very real need for socialization.
We all have strengths and weaknesses, struggle in various regards with so many things, find ourselves in situations that only others can help us solve.
That innermost, lonely you desperately needs a frame of reference; our minds can go a thousand different directions at once and view a subject from 100 different angles. If you’re lucky your parents brought you with true values, some self-discipline and the knowledge that there are consequences for bad actions. With such a framework you stand a good chance for happiness.
But, we still tend to judge and see ourselves through the eyes of others. As teenagers this can get us in a lot of trouble, we think we know it all and in reality know next to nothing, but somehow we survive in most cases, though it’s puzzling how this is accomplished.
Mark Twain once commented that when he was in his late teens his father was the most ignorant man he knew, but by the time he was around 25 it was amazing how much the old man had learned in such a short space of time.
IN CASE you’re wondering where I’m going with this, the title of this article explains it all.
It’s about lunch.
My good friend George Murray called and wanted to get together around noon at the Derrick City Diner. The four of us, George, Terry Claypool, Jim Zirkle and I, have known each other for some time and we all love to hunt. Being human we felt this socialization would be good for our mental health and self-image. The food’s good too, so it had the additional attraction of keeping our strength up.
We arrived, sat down at the table, shook hands and grinned at each other. Why were we all grinning? I believe the grin signified all the great times we’d had in the past on our trips. It’s years of ups and downs, successes and failures, but boy, we had a great time doing it all, didn’t we? We’re sharing a multitude of moments and adventures and doing it simultaneously with a simple hand shake and grin; plus, of course, its great to see you again.
The atmosphere around the table was warm and relaxed. We ordered, received our drinks and George was the first to start. He related several gobbler stories and we listened intently, cataloging his experiences, correlating them with our own and then commenting on our interpretations.
“I’m telling you, George,” I said. “It’s not like 20 years ago when if you sat motionless against a tree the gobbler wouldn’t pick you out. Now, they see you immediately and either spook or keep their distance.”
“You’re right, Wade, they have your exact location marked down from your call and when they don’t see a hen or notice anything remotely suspicious, they pack up and leave.”
“You can’t call much, either,” Jim piped in.
Terry didn’t say anything, he just nodded. You could tell by his eyes he understood.
“You know, the DEC issues far too many doe tags. All they’re doing is increasing the amount of posted land and dropping the number of licenses sold. All their programs in the world to keep youth hunting are pretty much useless. But, if there were more deer, more people would hunt. They ignore what hunters want and listen to a biologist who ignores what the hunters want.” Jim shook his head. “The land can easily carry far more deer.”
I shook mine as well. “Sometimes their actions make them seem anti-hunting,” I commented dryly. “It’s very simple, increase the deer herd substantially and license sales go up. And then there’s those who shoot every deer they have tags for and brag about it. Disgusting.”
Everyone grumbled and looked sad; too many people have no respect for the animals.
LATELY, Jim Zirkle has been working dedicatedly on his food plots which necessitates hard toil and is expensive.
He had a nice, limed, fertilized clover plot planted and was waiting expectantly to see how the clover would come in this year.
“Guess what was in my food plot, guys?” He asked, a sly smile upon his face.
We all looked at one another and shrugged. If Jim was asking such a question it was obvious we’d never guess.
“I noticed my neighbor on my trail cameras and wondered what he was doing on my property. He never comes over this way. Well, he called me for the roundup.”
“Roundup?” We asked.
“Yes, a roundup,” he replied, “His cows got loose and six of the big-footed, heavyweight monsters were trampling all over my clover fields, knocking things over and being a pain. We were going to drive them home with the side-by-sides when the bovines simply took off over the hill, back toward home. Can you believe it?”
We surely could. Experience has shown that anything that can go wrong often does and this seemed like the type of terribly unexpected incident one would naturally expect. Something ridiculous, I mean really, cows in your food plot? Come on.
Terry wasn’t saying much, but listening closely. When the subject of armadillos in Missouri came up he brightened. I had never seen one myself, but Terry had. One of the pinkish-hued, lightweight, armored, slim-snouted creatures had waddled by his stand last fall. At first he didn’t know what he was looking at, but since it was so close he was able to identify it. Jim had also seen one, as had George. Well, maybe I’ll see one this fall.
We sat for an hour after finishing our open faced, prime rib sandwiches, most delicious, and covered a few more subjects. It was so cozy and fun we kind of hated for lunch to end.
As I climbed back into my vehicle I felt a rosy glow upon me. A delicious lunch in my belly, friends I could trust with anything and a recap of our last months mixed with memories from the past.
You know, good friends are hard to find. It was then that the realization struck me how fortunate I was to have them.