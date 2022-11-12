Time is certainly slippery and difficult to comprehend in its passage. It certainly doesn’t seem all that long ago that Matt Wingard was shooting four-position rifle under my tutelage. As a coach you have the privilege to meet many fine young individuals and get to know them individually.
Matt and I have been friends ever since those now far off days.
Matt loved to shoot and quickly developed those skills necessary to be competitive. Shooting accurately and consistently takes calm nerves, self-control, breathing control and mental self-discipline. Trying to hit a tiny 8-inch circle at 50 feet is just as difficult as it sounds, maybe more so.
As time moved on Matt developed an interest in long-range shooting. To do this to the degree he wished to obtain takes specialized equipment. You need a super-accurate rifle capable of putting multiple shots in a quarter-inch hole at 100 yards or better. This takes a certain barrel, action and stock.
Then you have to have a great scope capable of accurate adjustment, clear optics and parallax adjustment. Your scope's aiming system should include mil-dot adjustments on the reticle for adjusting for wind and holdover and you have to know how to do the math necessary to translate a 10 mph wind into so many mils hold off to the right or left at a specific distance up to or even over 1,000 yards.
Yes, long-range shooting is a very precise game requiring hours of practice and the very best equipment.
Matt built his latest rifle himself, a custom Remington, trued bolt action, a Criterion barrel that’s been hand-lapped and polished, heavy varmint contour with a local company's muzzle brake. The Wellsville company is called Precision Armament and their muzzle brakes reduce recoil up to 75% or better.
Matt’s scope is Vortex Razor Gen 3, one of the hottest long-range scopes on the market. This model scope adjusts from 6 to 36 power with amazing optics and a mil-grid reticle. In case you wonder just how good this scope is Matt can see his bullet holes at 500 yards. That’s sharp optics, indeed.
The rifle was chambered in 6mm Dasher. This caliber shoots a 109-grain Hornady ELDM (extra low drag match) bullet at 2,800 fps with very flat ballistics. The bullet is propelled by 31 grains of Varget and shot pretty much in one hole at 100 yards. In other words, you could hit an average-size house fly at 100 yards every time.
Matt enjoys shooting in big long-range competitions and has traveled across the U.S. attending shoots, meeting new people and honing his craft. There’s always a lot to learn and new stories to hear.
As most little boys do, Everett Wingard pays close attention to what dad is doing and already has shown an interest in shooting, reloading and all the other things he sees Matt working on. Recently he’s been to the range and learned how to shoot himself under close supervision. He really gets excited smacking a steel plate at 500 yards with one well-aimed shot.
After showing he was capable enough, Matt wondered if Everett might be interested in hunting deer. The youngster jumped at the chance so Matt, Raleigh Farrell as spotter and young Everett headed out to watch a wide power line. It was an overcast day with little wind. A perfect day for long-range work. The morning passed, but no deer showed that offered a decent and ethical shot. After lunch they returned to watch again.
Around 5:30 p.m. a small group of does wandered onto the powerline and began feeding. Everett was excited and Matt began setting up the rifle. Raleigh ranged the deer 454 yards and Everett and Matt dialed in the yardage. The light breeze didn’t require any hold off. Now they had to wait for the deer to feed into a clear opening far across the valley.
After some serious glassing a clearing was found in front of the deer and the rifle aimed at that spot. Everett settled in behind the scope and waited. Would the deer feed ahead into the clearing or veer off? Only time would tell.
The deer moved in various directions, but overall moved ahead. When a big doe stopped in the clearing Everett took off the safety and aimed carefully. Matt whispered for him to squeeze the trigger and then wondered why he whispered; at 454 yards the deer couldn’t possibly hear him. He laughed; old hunting habits die hard.
The rifle went off with a crack and Raleigh, through the spotting scope, watched the bullet vapor trail streak across the valley and terminate dead on the deer’s chest. “Great shot!” He shouted as the deer took a few steps and fell.
“You got him, Everett!” Matt yelled, slapping Everett on the back, but Everett was still staring through the scope, seemingly amazed he could knock a deer down at that distance. It really didn’t seem possible. When he looked up at the smiling faces of his companions, he broke into a smile too. He’d done it!
They loaded up the gear and hopped into the truck. It took several minutes to wind around the woods roads and finally arrive on the power line. When they cleaned the deer Matt found the youngster had made a perfect heart shot.
Not bad for 454 yards.