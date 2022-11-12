First deer

Your first deer is always an adventure and here Matt Wingard and son Everett are shown with Everett's first deer. Matt is a long-range shooting aficionado and hunts and shoots at distances most of us find hard to believe.

 Wade Robertson

Time is certainly slippery and difficult to comprehend in its passage. It certainly doesn’t seem all that long ago that Matt Wingard was shooting four-position rifle under my tutelage. As a coach you have the privilege to meet many fine young individuals and get to know them individually.

Matt and I have been friends ever since those now far off days.

