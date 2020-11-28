I was 16 years old and it was the day before Thanksgiving.
Despite the early hour my mother, aunts and grandmother were busily cooking for tomorrow’s traditional family gathering. The house was filled with the tantalizing smells of cookies, pies, breads, seasoned stuffing and homemade fruitcake. It made my mouth water simply walking into the kitchen.
Uncle Chuck had flown in the day before from New York City and was attempting to decompress. This morning at the breakfast table his eyes were red and bleary and he scowled fiercely at anyone making loud noises. I knew he’d brought along with him all the ingredients for a new cocktail he’d discovered in the Big Apple, even going so far as to bring some finely graduated chemistry beakers to insure the proportions of this previously untried drink would be absolutely perfect, along with several large Florida oranges.
Since all of-age male members of the family appeared to be in similar shape as my uncle, the Dubonnet Cocktails must have been very tasty as well as quite potent and obviously overindulged in.
Uncle Chuck was a turkey hunting fanatic. Something about these magnificent game birds absolutely fascinated him and his eyes gleamed whenever the subject came up. Uncle Chuck, despite his pedigree in a hunting family, wasn’t a particularly skilled hunter. He had no feel for the woods or the animals in it and often scoffed at us when we tried to explain the subtler nuances of the chase. We just shook our heads at his skepticism.
However, the year before he had flushed a turkey and knocked it out of the air. In his excitement running to collect his prize he stepped in a rocky crack, breaking his big toe and damaging the shotgun muzzle in the violent fall. No matter, he’d gotten his first wild turkey. It took him an hour, leaning on a large stick, turkey over his back, to limp back to the car.
I can still see him sitting at the basement bar, drink in hand, a huge smile on his face, the turkey hanging beside him, bandaged foot propped on a pillow-covered stool. He was the proudest man on earth at that moment, loud and boisterous, constantly retelling the story.
AFTER BREAKFAST that morning, we’d be hunting Agony Mountain as we called it.
The sides were ridiculously steep, but the mountain always held turkeys. Dad had seen birds there the previous evening so we had a good idea where they roosted.
At daylight Uncle Chuck, Dad, Uncle Leo and my brother, Gary, and I spread out and began climbing. I’d struggled uphill almost to the ridgeline when I heard the beat of heavy wings and the snapping of smaller branches.
Looking up, turkeys sailed from their roosts high above, set their wings and accelerated downhill. The closest bird would pass through a 20-foot opening about 50 yards away. I held on the far side of the opening and when the bird hit, the other pulled the trigger. I was shooting No. 2 shot, and to my surprise the turkey flipped over in the air, the still-spread tail in front. This served as a sort of airfoil holding the bird up, and combined with the hillside’s steepness, the turkey never hit the ground until it was 50 yards below me.
Frantically, I stumbled, slipped and slid down the hillside not sure if the bird would still be there. Turkeys are tough customers and I had no idea how seriously it was hit. But, upon reaching the base of the cherry tree where I’d last seen the turkey, I saw a trail of feathers and tumbled leaves. Twenty yards below lay my bird. A quick examination showed just a single hit, one of the large shots had broken its neck.
Granddad, seeing my jubilation over shooting a turkey as I told everyone the story in detail at least twice, insisted we cook my bird along with the 20-pound tame bird previously purchased for Thanksgiving dinner. We boiled a large pot of water, dipped my turkey in it for five seconds and then plucked it clean. Beside the tame bird my hen looked rather small, but Grandma patted me on the shoulder and remarked it was nice to have a wild turkey that wasn’t filled with BBs. I grinned; far from it, there wasn’t a single shot in its body.
Grandma stuffed my bird, added chicken broth, seasoned olive oil and garnished it properly. When the birds were cooked, both were carved, tame on one plate, wild on the other.
At the Thanksgiving table Grandfather bowed his head and silence fell. He gave thanks for the blessings in our lives, for the food that was set before us, his family and their health. It was a short, simple, heartfelt prayer and as he closed in the name of Jesus Christ a special spirit hung in the room. Even Grandma smiled and, devout as she was, I knew she approved of his words. She gave him a sweet smile and I suddenly saw in their eyes the depth of the love each held for the other. I’d always taken it for granted, but I saw how very special it was for the first time in that fleeting instant of understanding between them.
Granddad picked up the wild plate of turkey and, gentlemen that he was, thoughtful and kind, picked up two slices of my turkey breast.
“Well, I better try some of this wild bird Wade here was fortunate enough to provide for us,” he said with a grin, placing them on his plate and passing the platter.
I, of course, lit up, a little embarrassed at the compliment and everyone smiled at me. There was little doubt how proud I was of my bird. An important moment for a young man still hesitantly finding his way.
The platters went round, happy conversation and laughter rippled around the table. Suddenly, it struck me how fortunate I was to be part of this marvelous family where I was loved, humored and accepted for who I was. I felt a surge of emotion that moistened my eyes and constricted my throat. Yes, there was so very much to be thankful for this Thanksgiving.
I bowed my head briefly for another fervent prayer of thanks.