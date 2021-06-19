Well, spring is over, June half-gone and most fishermen have taken to lakes and rivers for their fishing.
Walleyes now occupy most of our attention, but soon bass will be in. Trout have fallen out of the limelight, though died in the wool fly fishermen are just catching their stride. Recent rains have kept the streams up, which is a good thing if you’re still pursuing the now exceedingly wary trout.
This week, fishing wasn’t on my mind. I had to tackle a couple leaky water lines. If you have ever done any plumbing yourself you know very well why what a pain it is. On a good day you may finish up after only four or five trips back to the store for additional items. A bad day may involve 10 or more visits to the hardware store.
Well, the replacement lines went well — not a single leak — but the joint between old and new copper failed. I was tired, sore and angry at day’s end. There seemed no choice but to crawl far back and replace that old line completely. Luckily, the new shut off valve I’d installed diverted water to the shower.
I was pulled from my woes when friend Mike Otto texted me a picture of a nice rainbow he’d just caught. Did I want to go fishing with him in the morning? You bet; the blasted plumbing can wait.
THE OLEAN area is blessed with some larger trout streams that hold big browns and rainbows throughout the year.
If you’re not a fly fisherman I suggest finding streams that have stretches of fast, flowing water, undercut banks, deep ripples and brushy overhangs for consistent success.
The alarm blared at 5:15 a.m. and Mike pulled in the driveway at 6. The weather was promising, a little rain fell overnight, the temperature a cool 59 degrees. A jacket felt great. When we arrived, the stream was just a little discolored from the rain, perfect, and I eagerly tied on a little jig I’d killed the trout on previously. To my amazement the trout completely ignored it. What? Well, that’s trout for you, love it one day, hate it the next.
We’d started at the biggest and deepest pool. The water was fast at the top but then deepened and swirled in a slow eddy. We had several trout follow some small spinners and saw others at the bottom of the pool. They moved into deeper water when they became aware of us. We then proceeded to throw everything in our tackle boxes at them. They ignored it all. I switched to a worm and caught a tiny rainbow only some four inches long. I was very careful removing the hook and the little fellow swam away, but 10 minutes later he surfaced and began struggling on top. The hook had done some type of damage, though he never bled at all. Then, unexpectedly, the little trout disappeared in a huge boil of water. Wow. Whatever smacked the rainbow was big, and to my knowledge no bass or pike were this far upstream. It had to be an oversized brown.
WE MOVED downstream to faster water and caught a couple trout each. I also caught two small sucker chubs about four inches long. I dug a hole beside the stream and kept them alive. When we returned, I placed them in a container and returned to the big hole. I tied on a larger Eagle Claw, hooked the chub through the back and cast the weighty offering to the top of the eddy. The second drift I lifted the chub off the bottom and felt a light tap. I dropped the rod and waited. It had to have been a hit, didn’t it?
Since the chub was an oversized meal for even larger trout I waited a minute and lightly lifted the rod once more. I felt a weight and noticed my line was moving downstream. If whatever grabbed the chub was a trout in the 18- to 20-inch range I figured it’s take some time for it to swallow such a large minnow. After waiting for two very long minutes I tightened up again, noticing the fish had moved back upstream to the center of the eddy. Taking a deep breath, I reeled every inch of slack out and pulled. When the line was taut, I tugged firmly to set the hook and the battle was on.
Whatever it was didn’t seem overly concerned at first, simply swimming up and down the hole. Cautiously, I simply kept a firm pressure on. At the bottom of the pool I saw the fish turn and guessed it to be around 20 inches. Another trip up and down the hole. This time he was much closer and shallower. We saw each other at the same instant. I gulped, the trout was well over 20 inches and when he saw me he bolted upstream, effortlessly stripping off 50 feet of line. Holy cow.
MY HANDS were shaking, the seven-foot UL bent double, the trout’s raw power throbbing up the four-pound. For another five minutes he ripped around, making short violent runs while I lightened the drag and constantly reminded myself not to horse him, knowing the light line would snap if I did.
Finally, he tired to the point I could keep him within 20 feet. Time and again I led him to the net and each time he flipped and turned, dashed a short distance out. This is always the most nerve wracking period of any battle.
At last, exhausted, he turned on his side and Mike scooped him head first into his not overly large net. There was a flurry of white water and thrashing fish, but at last the big trout collapsed inside the meshes and was mine.
Grinning like maniacs Mike and I high-fived, laughing in disbelief. What a trout. The tape showed he was 24 inches long with a large head and hooked jaw. I needn’t have worried about letting him chew the bait so long, he could have eaten a 12-inch fish easily.
Mike had never seen a trout of that size and was just as excited as I. We just couldn’t believe our good fortune.
“Just think, you could have stayed home and plumbed,” he said with a grin.
Shaking my head, I laughed and replied, “Yes, thank goodness you texted me.”
After all, fellow fishermen, you simply never know what may be lurking in the depths on any given day.