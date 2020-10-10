I burst into my uncle’s house without knocking, as teenagers usually do.
Aunt Mary was in the kitchen cooking something that smelled simply wonderful. She was Pennsylvania Dutch through and through, and that woman could cook. She greeted me with her usual happy laughter and pointed down the basement stairs. She knew Uncle Phil had invited me up to help him hand load. I’d used his .257 Roberts last fall to bag my very first buck. Needless to say, I was enthralled with his lucky rifle.
I’d shot my very first woodchuck the previous summer with that .257 as well. We’d been caught crossing a wide, grassy hay field. The woodchuck was invisible in the tall grass until he suddenly popped up 100 yards away. I’d been forced to take a rest on top of a rather shaky fence post to attempt the shot. The chuck was sitting up in the field looking at us with only his neck and head above the grass. In the 4x scope he didn’t appear big at all. The crosshairs were wobbling all around, but somehow, I managed to squeeze off a good shot. I didn’t even know I’d hit him, but Uncle did; he was watching through binoculars and seemed more excited than I, which is saying something.
Since I had two firsts with his rifle, my uncle thought I might want to help him reload some ammunition for it. I was very eager to help and there was the additional attraction of Aunt Mary’s cooking as well. Young teenage boys are always starving, and as I dashed down the stairs, I’d noticed she was making dumplings. The apple pie was already in the oven, I could smell it.
NOW, UNCLE Phil had a passion for organization. His workshop was meticulously laid out with a long 15-foot workbench down one wall and countless drawers and shelves of varying sizes, every one with a label of its contents.
I slid open the large drawer labeled “.257” and looked inside. Neatly arranged were dies, loading blocks, bullets, primers and a load book with meticulous records detailing bullet weights, powders and primers and how accurately each combination shot.
My uncle opened a low door and pulled out two reloading presses, quickly bolting them in place. He then instructed me to retrieve his load book and look up the 117 grain OPE bullet load data. I turned the manual to .257 Roberts and underneath the data Uncle had written: “Most accurate: 41 grains of IMR 4064, Winchester Primer, seat bullet to bottom of crimp cannelure.”
“Well,” he said, eyeing me sharply. “Can you get the proper components out?”
He knew Dad and I had handloaded before using his primitive equipment and watched closely as I importantly picked out the blue can of IMR 4064, the box of dies labeled .257, the correct primers and box of bullets.
NOW, DAD didn’t have a press, much less two. He was frugal; Uncle Phil thought his brother-in-law was a cheap skate. I opened the die set and just stared at them; you didn’t need a hammer? Uncle Phil swelled a little — he was proud of his equipment — and selected the die with the pin sticking out the bottom.
“This is the resizing, de-priming die,” he exclaimed. “It returns the case to its original dimensions so it will chamber easily and the pin pokes out the primer.” He screwed that die into the left-hand press.
Next, he grabbed the second die, explaining it was used to seat the bullet in the case. The rod in the top controlled how far down the case neck the bullet traveled and then screwed that die in the second press. Then, he retrieved 50 empty cases from his case drawer and instructed me to place them neck down in the bullet block.
“Now, the resizing die is a tight fit, we need to lube the cases so they can slide in and out of the die easily.” He pulled out a thin, square, hinged metal container with a sponge-like interior, squirted case lube onto it and asked me to lube each case and the interior of the case neck with a .25 caliber swab. He then resized and de-primed the cases, placing them neck up in the block designating resizing the case was completed.
WHEN WE’D finished, I was given a towel and instructed to wipe each case clean of lube, then my hands. A small, square-tipped, wire brush was handed to me and I cleaned each primer pocket. Once this was accomplished, Uncle gave me a Lee priming tool. I opened the top, carefully placed 50 primers in it and re-primed each case. Once primed the case was placed neck down, primer up in the block. Uncle stressed this was important; you could clearly see each case was primed and empty. A safety measure.
Uncle then filled the powder measure with IMR 4064 and adjusted the balance beam powder scales to 41 grains. He then set the powder measure to a previous mark, threw a charge and weighed it. The needle settled a little high for three-consecutive charges. He adjusted the measure slightly and the next three charges settled on 41 grains. He took a case, filled it with powder and moved to the second press.
Placing the filled case in the press, he had me grab a bullet, place it on the case mouth and run the two up into the die. “Now,” he said, “screw the rod down until it stops on the bullet.” I did so. “Now, lower the case and bullet, turn the adjustment down an eighth of an inch and run the case back up.”
I did so and felt the resistance as the bullet moved down into the case neck. Lowering the case, I saw the bullet needed seated another eighth of an inch to touch the cannelure groove. Uncle said to go slowly, check often. I did and soon had it perfect.
Once the bullet seating depth was correct, we locked the rod in position and Uncle filled the cases with powder while I seated the bullets. Soon all 50 were finished. I gazed with great pride at our shiny, bright handloads we had crafted together.
“Well, Wade, it looks like we’re ready to hunt some woodchucks and with a little luck we’ll have a few rounds left over for deer season. If not, we’ll load some more.”
Just then Aunt Mary called us up for chicken and dumplings with apple pie for dessert. There was little doubt this was going to be a wonderful summer.