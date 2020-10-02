Uncountable stars glittered in the sky.
The thermometer quivered at 28 degrees, the air clear and sharp, the seeable universe above filled with God’s creations, as uncountable as the sands in the seas. There were many more stars visible now that the hot summer humidity lay frosted on leaf and grass, shining on every metal part, clearing the atmosphere and allowing us to see with a clarity summer airs prevented.
Humans look up, marvel and know God lives.
Gazing quietly into the eternities always brings reflection upon our earthy state, but this morning we were on a quest to view another of nature’s incredible spectacles, the annual elk rut near Benezette, Pennsylvania, a short drive south of St. Marys.
THESE MAGNIFICENT creatures, the bulls weighing up to 600, 700, even 800 pounds, begin the rut around Sept. 14 and lasts for approximately 2-3 weeks. The biggest and strongest bulls battle for superiority and the winners gather as many cows as they can and then zealously defend their harem from any and all intruders. These dominant bulls easily intimidate the younger bulls, who have no wish to receive a good thrashing and perhaps a serious wound or tear from the antlers of a dominant bull and avoid combat. These are called satellite bulls since they orbit around the dominant bulls’ group of cows hoping the herd bull may be drawn off by a rival or otherwise become distracted enough for them to sneak in and gather some affection from a receptive cow.
Herd bulls keep a jaundiced eye upon these younger bulls and waste no time in chasing these intruders away should they draw too close. Female elk are only in estrus 24 hours, making herd bulls exceedingly jealous. Chasing away any and all possible rivals, breeding and herding their harem around is an exhausting task and bulls can lose up to 200 pounds doing so. Occasionally, they become so exhausted a fresher bull is able to defeat them and take over the herd. Given a few days to eat and rest, the original bull may return to form and take over his herd once again. Remaining the herd bull is a demanding and exhaustive task, the competition is never ending and intense.
THE MOST violent battles usually take place at the very start of the rut. With last year’s dominant bulls another year older, it’s possible they may have begun to decline, but they could also be bigger and stronger. Any challengers to last year’s champions usually have to be at least eight or nine years of age before their bodies are mature enough to compete. Their antlers have grown longer, heavier and durable enough to withstand the shock and strain of battle. Confident and aggressive, they now feel ready to confront last year’s herd bull and battle for the cows the other has already begun to gather. With hormones raging and the harem at stake, there’s only one way to decide the issue: slug it out.
When this situation occurs, the two contenders bugle and thrash the ground or a nearby bush or tree with their antlers. Next, they may parallel one another, hair up, stiff-legged, eyes blazing trying to intimidate each other. They lower their heads and bugle, paw the ground, try every trick in the book to chase the other away without actually having to fight, but if none of this works there’s nothing left but to lock horns and go at it.
BOTH BULLS lower their heads, lock horns and, using all their weight and muscle, twist their powerful necks trying to throw the other off balance and then, sensing any advantage, hammer forward with every ounce of their strength attempting to drive their opponent into the earth and gore him with their massive, sharp, ivory-tipped antlers. They’re not fighting to the death, but for domination, and serious strains, broken antlers and stab wounds often occur.
The strength of these 600-pound animals is as incredible as the violence of the encounter. Eyes rolled back, squealing with effort, nostrils flared, hooves pounding, digging and kicking up chunks of earth, they twist, turn, feint, savagely striving for victory. The clash and rasp of their impressive antlers echoes off the trees as younger bulls and cows intently watch the battle. To the victor goes the spoils.
The battle may be short if one bull is decidedly stronger than the other, but if both bulls are evenly-matched the fight may take some time. If you’re ever close enough to witness such a battle, certain precautions should be taken. Many Pennsylvania elk are so used to people they have no fear and often let you approach quite closely. Always stay 100 yards away, especially if there’s a fight going on. When one bull gives up, he will turn and run as quickly as possible from the victor who will be right behind with at least 12 sharp antler tips just behind the others rump.
The loser will be running blind with the other bull chasing, and if you or your friends are in their way you’re in serious trouble. It’s wise to remain far enough away to allow time to run to either side or, additionally, stand by a tree or other form of protection you can duck behind to avoid being run over.
There are many beautiful and haunting sounds in nature. The melancholy cry of the wolf in the deep forests, the evocative cry of the loon on a Canadian lake, but the high-pitched, roaring, whistling bugle of a huge elk is a haunting and poignant sound you’ll never forget.
There’s still time to view these magnificent creatures. Take advantage of the opportunity; you’ll be glad you did.