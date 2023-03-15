DUBOIS, Pa. — Otto-Eldred basketball fans have gotten used to doubleheaders.
They’ve also gotten used to winning.
Wednesday evening again featured both for the Terror fans who trekked south to DuBois Area High School. They watched their boys and girls basketball teams slay another pair of state-playoff foes — this time two private schools — and continue to re-write their respective program history books.
The Otto-Eldred girls are headed back to the PIAA quarterfinals — this time, though, they’ll be joined by some friends.
After the boys ran away from Serra Catholic, the girls out-lasted Bishop Guilfoyle, completing an historic sweep that sent the Terror faithful back up Route 219 with smiles on their faces.
THE O-E BOYS began Wednesday’s doubleheader with an emphatic win over Serra Catholic of District 7.
Serra’s defense kept the game close early but a big third quarter allowed the Terrors to pull away, eventually winning, 61-44. Shene Thomas led a potent inside attack with 16 points, helping O-E enjoy a double-digit advantage for most of the second half.
“We just talked at halftime about principles,” O-E boys coach Derrick Francis said. “(Serra) has three kids that can really shoot it and (guard Isiah Petty) is probably one of the better downhill players that District 9 would ever have. They were more athletic but I thought we were really disciplined. The kids worked their tails off.”
O-E bookended halftime with a 13-1 run. What had been a four-point advantage at the break quickly turned into a lopsided margin, and after out-scoring the Eagles 21-8 in the third quarter, the Terrors kept their foot on the proverbial gas pedal.
Landon Francis and Brax Caldwell each scored 13 points while Austin Cousins added 10. O-E’s energy level was higher than Serra’s throughout the game, but after that big run, the Terrors seemingly deflated whatever the Eagles had left.
“I don’t want anyone to ever say all we do is offense, because we bust it on defense,” Derrick Francis said. “We’re going to give up a few more points because we play fast but we can play defense. We don’t back down from anybody.”
After spending the entirety of warmups shooting 3-pointers, Serra seemed content early with taking its chances from beyond the arc. Shots didn’t fall but Serra’s defense and subsequent transition offense negated its poor shooting.
Then, O-E adjusted.
Thomas and Caldwell were the Terrors’ go-to inside targets down the stretch, but their guards got involved, as well. They exhibited the offensive versatility that has carried them to 25 wins this season, and now, to their first-ever state quarterfinal appearance.
“We just have so much confidence,” Derrick Francis said. “Landon (Francis) is so unselfish, and I don’t toot his horn because he’s my kid, but he threw a couple dimes to (Caldwell) for layups in the third and fourth quarter. It’s hard to double him because he has really good vision and we have shooters all over.”
Petty led Serra with 14 points and Elijah Ward scored 11. The 7th-place finisher in District 7, the Eagles finished their season 16-12.
NOT TO be outdone, the O-E girls followed a fast-paced first game with a gutsy effort against District 6 runner-up Bishop Guilfoyle.
Points were hard to come by in this one. O-E weathered a poor offensive first half, however, and found its mojo late in the third quarter.
Katie Sheeler scored 20 points and O-E knocked off BG, 49-37, to complete Wednesday’s sweep.
It was hardly the dominant performance the Terrors have turned in nearly two-dozen times this season. Sheeler’s gritty attacking and Anna Merry’s late-game burst were enough, though, as O-E replicated last year’s PIAA magic.
“I don’t know if teams don’t realize it or not, but we play our best basketball in the second half, and we did it again,” O-E girls coach Shawn Gray said, channeling the postgame sentiment of senior guard Brooke Close. “We had to make a couple adjustments offensively to give each other a little room, but I can’t say enough good things about (BG). That’s a good team, they work hard and they defend like crazy. We just happen to have some kids who can really put the ball in the bucket, and that got us by tonight.”
Every one of O-E’s offensive trips were met with maximal BG resistance.
The Marauders held a notoriously strong O-E offense to just 16 first-half points. Sheeler fought and shot through contact the best she could, but with the entire team cold from 3-point range, there wasn’t much O-E could do.
“(Sheeler) made two three’s and that was about it. Nobody else made anything from deep,” Gray said. “We knew they were going to start going in, just stay with what we’re doing and make some adjustments, but never change. We were going to stay us.”
Luckily for O-E, BG struggled equally on the offensive end. O-E’s stalwart defense was to blame, and when the District 9 champions got their offense going, the defense didn’t go away.
“(Defense) is our staple,” Gray said. “We can play defense no matter what gym we’re in and that’s what we hang our hat on. If we play it well enough and be in the right spots, we’re going to end up turning people over and getting some easy buckets.”
Merry finally got a 3-pointer to fall late in the third quarter, a shot that put O-E up by multiple possessions for the first time. A BG trey as the clock expired cut the lead in half going into the fourth, but it was quickly re-generated, as Merry connected from distance again and O-E’s defense clamped down.
A layup by Kate Rhinehart pushed the lead to eight with four minutes to play, and from there, it was all O-E.
“They always believe in themselves and they always keep going no matter what the situation is, and that’s so admirable,” Gray said. “That’s grit. That’s what these kids have; they’re just gritty.
“I think that’s probably the biggest compliment you can give to someone, is that they’re gritty. You’re not always going to be the best or strongest, but grittiness just takes an attitude, and I’ve got gritty kids up and down the bench.”
Merry finished with 11 points and Carrie Drummond tacked on nine. Bella Adams led BG with nine points.
BOTH O-E teams moved their season record to 25-2.
Both will seek their first-ever trip to the PIAA semifinals Saturday, the boys in Class 2A and the girls in Class A. The boys will play District 10 champion Erie First Christian and the girls will take on District 5 champion Berlin Brothersvalley.
“We’re learning to play different styles of basketball,” Derrick Francis said. “I love every one of them like they’re my own son and they know that. What a special group. I’ve said it a hundred times, but they just want to win.”
BOYS BASKETBALL AT DUBOIS, PA. Serra Catholic (44)
Ward 3 3-4 11, Burke 2 0-0 4, Petty 5 4-7 14, Dumbrosky 1 0- 03, DeMoss 2 0-0 5, Underwood 1 0-0 3, McNeal 1 0-0 2, Sapida 1 0-0 3. Totals: 16 7-11 44.
Otto-Eldred (61)
Man. Splain 3 0-1 6, Cousins 4 0-0 10, Francis 4 5-5 13, Caldwell 5 3-4 13, Max Splain 1 0-0 3, Thomas 8 0-0 16. Totals: 25 8-10 61. Serra Catholic 9 18 27 44 Otto-Eldred 12 22 43 61
Three-point goals: Serra 6 (Ward 2, Dumbrosky, DeMoss, Underwood, Sapida); O-E 3 (Cousins 2, Max Splain). Total fouls: Serra 14, O-E 12. Fouled out:
None.
GIRLS BASKETBALL AT DUBOIS, PA. Bishop Guilfoyle (37)
Geihauser 4 1-5 9, Adams 3 5-5 11, Lightner 2 1-2 7, Gofus 1 0-0 2, Bagley 1 0-0 2. Totals: 14 7-12 37.
Otto-Eldred (49)
Merry 3 2-4 11, Close 1 0-1 2, Sheeler 7 4-6 20, Drummond 2 5-6 9, Rhinehart 1 0-0 2, Heller 0 5-5 5. Totals: 14 16-25 49. Bishop Guilfoyle 12 17 25 37 Otto-Eldred 8 16 28 49
Three-point goals: BG 2 (Himes 2); O-E 5 (Merry 3, Sheeler 2). Total fouls: BG 20, O-E 11. Fouled out: None.