DUKE CENTER, Pa. — Steve Bell said it best.
“Have you seen a better basketball game in this area?” the second-year Otto-Eldred boys basketball coach asked after his team’s battle with Union.
After the offensive display that each team turned in Friday night, the answer was an emphatic no.
No. 2 O-E and No. 7 Union turned in a postseason classic at O-E’s Terror Dome, playing virtually inseparably most of the way. A 13-0 second-half run made the difference for the Terrors, however, as they survived an offensive onslaught and beat the Knights, 77-64, in a District 9 Class A quarterfinal.
“It’s a great feeling,” Bell said. “It was a good test. That’s the biggest team we’ve played all year, so they gave us fits with their size. We had to adjust the entire game.”
A dominant victory by the O-E girls in the first game of Friday’s doubleheader gave a near-capacity crowd energy before the boys game had even tipped off. The Terror offense kept that momentum going from the start of game two, scoring at a clip that few other local teams could.
The Terror attack was versatile — O-E knocked down 3-pointers, scored in transition and used creative passing to get the ball inside for an additional layer of scoring. For everything the Terrors excelled at, however, the Knights matched on the other end of the floor.
“Our offense has played really well this year, so we knew we could score,” Bell said. “Stopping them was a problem.”
Union had the size to jump with the Terrors and the skill to keep pace with them. The Knights’ guards attacked the basket all night, embracing contact while finding ways to score in traffic.
Each offense was efficient from the jump, but each team’s shooters really began to get hot toward the end of the first half.
A Landon Francis 3-pointer ended a second-quarter frenzy that saw four treys in its final two minutes. That shot gave the Terrors a two-point lead at the break.
Then, chaos ensued in the third quarter.
The teams combined for 38 points and seven 3-pointers in the period. Each shot the ball well from the outside and each scored at will from underneath, and it wasn’t until a 10-0 O-E run to close the stanza that either found separation.
O-E’s shooters went to work in the third, as Francis, Austin Cousins and Manning Splain each knocked down at least one triple. Francis closed the quarter on a 5-0 run of his own, completing a 3-point play before grabbing a steal that he turned into another layup.
“(Union) got tired and we kept attacking in the last minute (of the third),” Bell said. “I think that was the key to the game — our pressure and our pace, I think, got to them at that point.”
With a double-digit lead intact to start the fourth, O-E tried to ride its momentum through the final eight minutes. Union crept within seven with six minutes to play, but back-to-back buckets by Shene Thomas, the second of which became a 3-point play, extended the deficit back to 12.
“We knew we had to attack inside out,” Bell said. “(Gavin) Jimerson got in foul trouble in the second quarter, so that was another key, being able to hold on while he was out of the game. (Francis) got his fourth foul early in the fourth, which was another test where our bench had to come in and play some critical minutes.”
From there, the Terrors managed the lead, getting into the bonus with more than three minutes left and cashing in on their trips to the line. Francis ran the offense with awareness and court vision beyond the freshman’s years, and made sure to get the ball to his shooters when needed.
““(Francis) sees stuff I don’t see,” Bell said. “His basketball IQ is super high.”
The Knights kept pace, but couldn’t cut the deficit to less than three possessions, as O-E’s sudden burst late in the third proved costly. Francis finished with a game-high 24 points, while Cousins added 18 points and Jimerson tacked on 15.
Francis also tallied six rebounds and six assists, while Jimerson pulled down five rebounds and dished out three assists. Manning Splain chipped in five assists.
Payton Johnston’s 22 points paced Union, while Dawson Camper added 15 points and Zander Laughlin chipped in with 13. The Knights’ ability to shoot, rebound and run at the Terrors’ pace was impressive, but they couldn’t slow down O-E enough to make it count.
The Terrors advance to Wednesday’s semifinals, where they’ll meet No. 3 DuBois Central Catholic.