DUKE CENTER, Pa. — The game was 31-14 at half. It was 46-22 by the end of the third quarter.
Otto-Eldred had led from the opening tip and was going to win the game.
But the thing that O-E faithful, frankly everyone in the Duke Center at that moment will remember, is Gavin Jimerson’s dunk that nearly blew the roof off the Terror Dome.
Midway through the fourth quarter, Austin had the ball and had it knocked loose at the top of the arc.
The ball was out in front, Jimerson was directly behind it and rows of O-E and Austin players were behind him. It was clear what was about to happen. No one was anywhere near him and no one was going to stop him anyway.
“Jimerson’s been wanting to get one,” said O-E coach Steve Bell. “And on Senior Night, I think he felt extra motivation and he threw down a good one.”
The fans, students, faculty, parents and friends alike who gave him a deafening ovation would tend to agree. Not that the players didn’t notice the raucous crowd.
“Our fans have been great all year long,” Bell said. “They’ve been filling this place. I think they enjoy coming to watch us play so we feed off each other.”
Jimerson’s emphatic slam punctuated O-E’s 64-30 win over Austin as the Terrors looked ready for the playoffs from the jump.
Jimerson had six points in the first quarter and did a good job of not forcing his shot. Cohen Walker used his size to his advantage, bullying defenders and sticking his nose into traffic. He finished with eight points on the night. Sheen Thomas started slow, but took off in the third quarter, scoring six of his 13 points in the period. O-E’s ability to rotate the defense of Walker and offense of Thomas has made them dangerous all season long.
“It’s not by accident,” said Bell. “(Thomas) is a freshman and really explosive, definitely adds another level to our offense.”
Adam Lucas did some damage for Austin: the big man led the Panthers with 10 points and wasn’t afraid to go up against Walker or Jimerson underneath. He had three boards as well.
Jacob Hooftallen was second on the team with six points and grabbed four rebounds.
Hooftallen has been integral to Austin’s offense throughout the season and O-E seemed intent on stopping him. The Terrors swarmed him in the paint and forced other Panthers to make shots.
Unfortunately for Austin, those shots simply didn’t fall.
The team had plenty of good looks from middle and long range, but the ball rimmed out. There were at least four layups that looked good all the way through, but the ball just rolled away at the end.
“That’s probably one of our main issues,” said Austin coach Jon Ogden. “We don’t score very well right now. When you have to play your best defensive game, every game, to keep teams within your scoring range, that makes it tough.”
Austin played hard on defense to compensate, but O-E’s offense wouldn’t be denied.
Landon Francis was in a rhythm, he dished out four assists and scored nine points, including a perfect 4-for-4 from the line.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Otto-Eldred 52, Kane 26
KANE, Pa. — Katie Sheeler racked up 24 points, four steals and four assists to lead Otto-Eldred.
Bri Heller added seven steals to go with five points for the Lady Terrors, while Anna Merry scored four points and Katie Rhinehart pulled down six rebounds.
“I thought we got better defensively tonight and were more disruptive than we’ve been in the two previous contests, which is encouraging,” said O-E coach Shawn Gray.
Mia Anderson’s six points led Kane.