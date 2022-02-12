Maybe it’s just me, but it seems there’s a major lack of buzz about Super Bowl LVI.
And that’s a bit odd as, for the second straight season, a team will be playing for the Lombardi Trophy on its home field.
Last year, the Buccaneers pulled it off against Kansas City in Tampa’s Raymond James Stadium.
Tomorrow night in Los Angeles, the country’s second-largest TV market, the Rams will try to duplicate that feat in their luxurious new $5 billion SoFi Stadium, against a Bengals team that most NFL fans didn’t expect to be anywhere close to the Super Bowl … at least this season.
The lack of an East Coast team figures to impact the television audience – Cincy, 36th in market-size, doesn’t count – and there’s the notable lack of a “villain” that traditionally draws viewers.
Coaches Bill Belichick and Jimmy Johnson drew the ire of myriad fans in the past, as did players of the Tom Brady and Ray Lewis ilk … merited or not.
But that won’t be a cringe-worthy issue tomorrow unless, of course, you’re actually at the game (cheapest ticket, $5,300; lowest parking fee $300 within two miles of the stadium).
Here are the Times Herald sports department’s “Super” predictions:
CHUCK POLLOCK
(180-103-1 overall; 140-142-2 vs. spread)
First, two numbers, 90 and 62.
Ninety is the predicted temperature at kickoff, the hottest in Super Bowl history.
Sixty-two is the percentage of fans who will be rooting for the underdog Bengals. What’s odd about that is the Rams are a 4-point favorite. They automatically get half that number for playing at home, the other two points come from the wager in public. In other words there are people betting on LA but rooting for Cincy at the same time.
Bills fans, though, are thinking it should be Buffalo representing the AFC. After last year’s loss at Kansas City in the conference championship game, it was assumed this was the Bills turn … and it might have been but for an infamous 13 seconds.
But, after their own heartbreaker at Arrowhead Stadium, the Chiefs are vowing to be back next season. Buffalo fans are convinced it’s their turn. The faithful in Cincinnati will feel the same way if the Bengals lose tomorrow and Tennessee entered the 2021 playoffs as the conference’s No. 1 seed.
That’s four teams which see themselves as AFC champions after the ‘22 campaign with the Browns, Chargers, Colts, Patriots and Raiders feeling they might have something to say about that.
Rams 23, Bengals 20
J.P. BUTLER
(181-102-1 overall; 152-130-2 vs. spread)
The hope was that, with just 13 seconds remaining and the Bills up 36-33 on the Chiefs, this would be the first time in 14 years on the TH’s Pick the Pros panel that I might actually get to select Buffalo.
When that fell through in crushing fashion, Plan B was to at least have the comfort of a superbly retro rematch of the two 1980s Bengals-49ers Super Bowls. And when that, too, failed to pan I out, I was left with this: Who do you pull for in a pairing of apparent good guys?
Remarkably, this is just the third time in the last 14 years that the Super Bowl doesn’t include either Peyton Manning, Ben Roethlisberger or Tom Brady, the latter of whom was part of six of the previous 13 games. So there’s no ability to pick against the old guard in the interest of an upset. There’s also no Chiefs, who have become a legitimate Bills nemesis and would have been easy to root against.
So who do you go with: the grizzled veteran Matt Stafford or the rising star Joe Burrow?
I have nothing against the Bengals, but I can’t help but feel it should be Allen here and not the former LSU star, as Allen has paid more dues, so to speak, while Burrow made the leap in his first full season. With that said, I’m going with Stafford and the Rams. He’s waited 13 years to get to this point. He deserves one.
Rams 31, Bengals 27
SAM WILSON
(179-104-1 overall; 153-129-2 vs. spread)
You know the cliché, “play like there’s no tomorrow.” Well, the management of the Los Angeles Rams took that to heart. In a sport where most franchises hoard draft picks like gold, the Rams manage their team as if the future is inconsequential. LA doesn’t have a first-round pick until 2024 due to the Matthew Stafford trade, and it won’t pick this year until the third round. But who needs youth when you have difference-making veterans like Stafford, Cooper Kupp, Aaron Donald, Von Miller, Jalen Ramsey and now Odell Beckham Jr.? This team is the epitome of all-in, and playing on its home turf in the shiny new SoFi Stadium.
Meanwhile, the Bengals are by anyone’s estimation ‘ahead of schedule,’ with their two best offensive players, Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase, recreating their 2019 LSU magic in the pros already. I think this puts all the pressure on the veteran-laden, win-now Rams, but given the other great young quarterbacks in the AFC, Cincinnati shouldn’t assume it will automatically be back soon. Pressure (on the field and off it) doesn’t seem to bother Burrow all that much, and I think he gives the Rams a run for their money, but LA’s talent will win out in the end.
Rams 34, Bengals 30
JEFF UVEINO
(181-102-1 overall; 152-130-2 vs. spread)
Cincinnati’s Super Bowl run surprised me as much as it did most others, especially given its inconsistency during the regular season. When I think back to the 2020 CFP National Championship game, however, perhaps Joe Burrow’s emergence shouldn’t have caught me off guard.
Burrow, then quarterbacking LSU, lit up Clemson’s defense en route to a 42-25 triumph. His right-hand man, Ja’Marr Chase, was on the receiving end of 221 of Burrow’s 463 passing yards, and caught two of Burrow’s five TD passes.
Burrow’s accuracy struck me — the throws he was capable of making as a college QB, I thought, could only be replicated by a handful of NFL players. Burrow is a winner, and has translated that to the pros.
He’ll also turn 26 years old in December, just six months after Bills QB Josh Allen does. Burrow’s playoff success as a second-year pro has been impressive, but when reviewing his pedigree, perhaps he had a head start over QBs such as Allen, who entered the league as a raw, 22-year-old prospect.
Burrow still has Chase at his disposal, and can also lean on a defense that seems to produce stops when it needs to most. His counterpart, however (the Rams’ Matthew Stafford), has perhaps an even better defense to rely on.
Burrow’s rise to stardom has been impressive. Stafford’s first year in Los Angeles, however, after a decade of disappointment in Detroit, seems to be the fitting ending to this year’s NFL script.
Rams 30, Bengals 24
JEFF MADIGAN
(173-110-1 overall; 130-152-2 vs. spread)
The Bengals and the Rams. A team that had no playoff success for years until it drafted a quarterback No. 1. A quarterback who had no playoff success for years until an offseason trade sent him from Detroit to the West Coast.
The 2009 first overall draft pick against the 2020 counterpart. In November, no one could have possibly predicted these would be the Super Bowl participants. But both teams have turned it on since and have been impressive in their three playoff wins.
The Bengals offense is full of playmakers – not just Joe Burrow – but Joe Mixon, Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and noted Buffalo hero Tyler Boyd among them.
Then again, the Rams have a ton of playmakers too – Matthew Stafford, Cooper Kupp and Odell Beckham on offense; Aaron Donald, Von Miller and Jalen Ramsey on defense.
Right now, though, it appears the Bengals are playing better. Beating Tennessee and Kansas City on the road in back-to-back weeks to get here is significant. I expect them to make it three in a row when they beat the Rams tomorrow night in Los Angeles. If only Buffalo could have done a fraction of what Cincinnati’s defense did against Patrick Mahomes, maybe Josh Allen and company would be playing instead.
Bengals 30, Rams 27