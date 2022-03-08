It’s as strong an indication as any of just where it’s stood throughout this current run of success.
Since 2016, there have been seven Atlantic 10 all-conference first teams announced in the week leading up to the league tournament. The St. Bonaventure men’s basketball program has had a player on that team in all seven of those seasons.
Jalen Adaway was the latest such selection, earning first team distinction as part of the league’s 2021-22 postseason awards, revealed Tuesday. The senior guard played his way to the top squad with his consistency, averaging a team-best 16 points and six rebounds while shooting 49 percent from the field, nearly 82 percent from the line and scoring in double figures in 26 of 27 games played.
But his addition is only part of what made this another impressive postseason haul for the Bonnies.
OSUN Osunniyi was named the A-10 Defensive Player of the Year for the second consecutive season while being named to the all-league second team. Kyle Lofton, meanwhile, was tabbed to the third team while Jaren Holmes, for the third-straight year, earned all-academic team accolades.
This marks the first time Bona has had four players honored in the same season. It was a befitting, and mostly expected, showing for a team that won 20 games, produced yet another top-four league finish and gave itself a chance to repeat as A-10 champion this weekend in Washington, D.C.
Osunniyi led the league in total blocks (79) and blocks per game (2.9, which also ranked N0. 8 nationally) while setting the program’s career rejection mark (290) in a win over Richmond last Friday. For the third-straight season, he was the only player to rank in the top six in the conference in blocks, field goal percentage (60.5, 2nd) and rebounds (7.5 per game, 6th).
He’s also the first player in program annals to earn all-defensive team honors in all four of his seasons.
LOFTON averaged 13 points while ranking second in the A-10 in both assists (5.8) and steals (2.2) and sitting No. 9 and No. 23 in the nation, respectively, in those categories. The senior point guard also ranked third in the league in assist-to-turnover ratio (plus-2.2) and was again among the leaders in minutes played (38.2, 2nd).
Osunniyi (3rd, 2nd, 2nd) and Lofton (1st, 1st, 3rd) are the sixth and seventh players in Bona history to make an all-conference team in three-straight seasons. They’re also among the few Bonnies who have earned postseason honors in all four years, adding an all-rookie team selection as freshmen.
Adaway was at his best in conference play, ranking fifth in the A-10 in scoring (17.4 points) and 13th in field goal percentage (.505) while netting 20 or more points on six occasions. He joins Jaylen Adams (2016-18), Matt Mobley (2018), Courtney Stockard (2019) and Lofton (2020, ‘21) on the list of seven first team selections over the last seven years.
From 1979-80, the year it joined the A-10, through 2015, the Bonnies had 12 total first team choices.
ADAWAY was named to the first team alongside Davidson’s Luka Brajkovic and Hyunjung Lee, George Mason forward Josh Oduro, VCU guard Vince Williams and Saint Louis point guard Yuri Collins. Brajkovic, the 6-foot-8 forward, was cited as the Atlantic 10 Player of the Year.
Holmes, meanwhile, is only the second Bona player to earn all-academic accolades three seasons in a row, joining 2001 graduate Peter Van Paassen. A sports media major with a 3.66 cumulative GPA, he was also named CoSIDA Academic All-District earlier this season. On the court, the 6-foot-4 guard ranked second on the team in scoring at 13.6 points while also averaging five rebounds and four assists per game.
He was sixth nationally in minutes played at 37.9 per night.
Bona will now try to carry its momentum from a win over Richmond in its regular season finale, which earned it a coveted double-bye, into the A-10 Tournament, where it will look to win a second-straight title and automatic bid to the Big Dance.
“Just win the first game on Friday, take it step by step,” said Lofton, when asked the team’s mindset heading into Capital One Arena. “We want to get back to the championship, prove that we’re still No. 1 in this league.”
Following is a list of full A-10 postseason awards:
