ST. BONAVENTURE -- It wasn’t so much a game as it was a celebration of their beloved Bonnies’ return to form.
St. Bonaventure alumni from the 1980s danced and sang as songs from their era blasted from the Reilly Center speakers. Osun Osunniyi dominated and even little-used reserve Justin Ndjock-Tadjore came in and threw down a dunk.
The starting five had its way. The bench played meaningful minutes. And the 4,620 in attendance were given a show.
On paper, the Bona men’s basketball team seemed to have a very real opportunity to roll a young Duquesne team that had not only reached bottom under Keith Dambrot, but had always been an appetizing matchup for ‘Shoon. And in real time, it did just that, leading by as many as 36 before trouncing the Dukes, 81-55, in an Atlantic 10 rematch Saturday night.
BONA (17-7, 9-4) won its fifth-straight while completing a season sweep of Duquesne, which, amid its 12th loss in a row, seemed not just overmatched, but disinterested. It surpassed Saint Louis for the coveted No. 4 spot in the league standings. And in handling this game, and this opponent, the way it did, it made clear:
Its focus is right where it needs to be with four regular season games remaining.
“We’ve got a mature team and they understand we’re coming to the end,” coach Mark Schmidt said, “and we gotta be playing our best basketball at this time, and there’s a sense of urgency. And guys are stepping up. We’re playing better as the season has gone along and we couldn’t have played better today.”
And, again in a game against the Dukes, it began with Osunniyi.
The 6-foot-10 center totaled 18 points on a perfect clip -- 7-of-7 from the field, 4-of-4 from the line -- and made it a double-double with 10 rebounds, plus a pair of blocks. That followed up his 21-17-6 effort in Bona’s 64-56 road win over Duquesne (6-19, 1-12) back on Jan. 21, and was accomplished in 12 fewer minutes.
He also became the third Bonnie in the last month to join the 1,000-point club, reaching the milestone before halftime. And he, too, believes: the Bonnies are back to being on a mission.
“We want to play the best basketball toward the end of February and into March,” he said, “and I think we’ve kind of refocused on what’s going on. We’re all really locked in and just enjoying playing basketball right now.”
FROM THE get go, it was never really a contest.
Bona jumped out to a 13-4 lead, used a 14-2 run late in the first half to go up double digits and led 39-22 at halftime. It only added to the onslaught in the second half, opening the period on a 9-0 run highlighted by an alley-oop dunk and foul from Osunniyi and romped from there.
Jalen Adaway posted 21 points and six rebounds while Dominick Welch added 16 points on 6-of-11 shooting and six boards. Kyle Lofton had eight rebounds and handed out another six assists and did an excellent job defensively on arguably the Dukes’ best player, point guard Amir Spears, who had two points on 0-for-9 shooting. The numbers, as a whole, however, were too strong in too many areas to mention.
The key takeaway as chants of “S-B-U” rang throug the RC in the final minutes is that Bona dismantled an opponent that was ripe for dismantling and it’s continuing to surge at just the right time.
“I don’t know if we’ve ‘turned a corner,’” Schmidt said, when asked the question using that phrasing. “We’ve just continued to play. It’s a long season. You can’t base it on one or two weeks … it’s forever. You just gotta keep on working at it and just continue to try to work on your craft, and I think we’ve done that, both individually and collectively, and it’s starting to show.”
THE WIN was the Bonnies’ 15th over the Dukes in the last 17 meetings. It was their 69th overall in the long-running series and, interestingly, their largest ever in terms of margin. And at the heart of it, again, was Osunniyi, who also has a 20-rebound game against Duquesne on his resume.
How much does ‘Shoon enjoy playing against the Dukes? “I don’t have any extra incentive,” he said with a laugh. “(It’s) just another basketball game. I just prepare the same way and try to just play my game.”
Of his perfect night from the field, “My teammates put me in a position to make easy baskets. And then with (the) foul shots, it’s just being in the gym shooting everyday with (coach Sean) Neal, just getting my shots up.”
Bona did dominate the boards, however, holding a 42-25 advantage and held the Dukes to a mere 35 percent from the field, leading Schmidt to reiterate, “when we defend and rebound, we can be a pretty good team.”
And in this one, when it had a chance to take control against a struggling opponent early, extend the lead after halftime and make it a rout with more 15 minutes still remaining, it did those very things. That strong start to the second half was actually a point of emphasis given some of its recent outings, Osunniyi said.
“We talked about it in the locker room at halftime,” he noted, “how we came out against Saint Louis (at home last Monday) and were kind of crappy the first two minutes before the first media (timeout).
“So we’ve been emphasizing that a lot, coming out the first five minutes, playing hard, not letting teams back in the game. We did a good job of that today.”