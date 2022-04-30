DANSVILLE — Wellsville’s Marissa Ordway and Makenna Dunbar threw a combined no-hitter over five innings as the Lions shut down Dansville in a road game Friday night.
Ordway struck out seven batters over four innings and Dunbar struck out three in the fifth, with neither allowing a hit or a walk in a 15-0 win. Marley Adams and Makenzie Cowburn both hit home runs in the win.
Adams had three hits, including a three-run homer, and Cowburn hit her fifth homer of the year, a two-run shot.
Emma Dunaway had a triple and Ordway and Averee Palmatier (RBI) both had two hits.
Wellsville (12-2) hosts undefeated Williamson tonight at 7 p.m.
CCAA I WEST
Southwestern 4, Allegany-Limestone 0
LAKEWOOD — Taylor Foster and Kelsey Shea both went 2-for-4 as Allegany-Limestone was tripped up by Southwestern.
Kourtney Magara helped keep the Gators (1-8) in the game by allowing just five hits while striking out five and issuing no walks against 26 batters.
CCAA II EAST
Cattaraugus-Little Valley 19, Franklinville 14, 8 innings
FRANKLINVILLE — Destynee Ly recorded three hits and three RBI and Kora Sentz marked three hits, including a triple, and two RBI to key Cattaraugus-Little Valley in an extra-inning, high-scoring affair.
Alex Minnekine and Kaylee Marek each added four hits and an RBI and Grace Arnold chipped in a double, triple and two RBI for the Timberwolves, which piled up 22 hits as a team.
Megan Jackson had three hits and drove in a run while Olivia Frank had two hits for Franklinville.
BASEBALL
ALLEGANY COUNTY
Bolivar-Richburg 16, Friendship/Scio 0
FRIENDSHIP — Caden Allen struck out six, walked none and allowed two hits and over four innings and he and Reiss Gaines combined on a two-hit shutout for Bolivar-Richburg.
The Wolverines issued no walks while taking advantage of 13 at the plate. Evan Pinney went 2-for-3, Trey Buchholz went 2-for-2 and the pair accounted for five runs for B-R, which set the tone early with a 13-run first inning.
Joey Bednez and Ethan Davenport had the two hits for Friendship/Scio (2-5).