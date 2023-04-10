ST. BONAVENTURE — In its first action of the season, the Olean High baseball team received a strong pitching performance. And as part of that, it found itself in as much a pitchers’ duel as a game can be, trading zeros with Royalton-Hartland through all seven innings of regulation.
It also played standout defense, committing no errors despite this being its opener.
The Huskies, though, were never quite able to get that timely hit. But in that extra inning, Roy Hart was.
And that was the difference.
Brayden Hy hit a pivotal two-run home run in the eighth, finally breaking open a scoreless stalemate, to lead Roy-Hart to a 5-0 non-league triumph at St. Bonaventure’s Handler Park at McGraw-Jennings Field on Monday. As Olean coach Les DeGolier noted, “we sort of unraveled after that.”
For the Huskies, there was plenty of good to take from this initial performance. Lucas Brushingham tossed four strong innings, fanning four while allowing just one hit and one walk. Freshman Austin Miles fared splendidly in relief until running into trouble in the eighth. And from a hitting standpoint, sophomore Chase Vogtli went 4-for-4 in his season debut and Thomas Bates was 2-for-3.
The Huskies, DeGolier said, “battled.” But it was what they left out there that stayed with them.
“We had a couple of opportunities in the latter stages to take the lead,” DeGolier said. “In the sixth, we made it through No. 2 in the lineup and had two at-bats left. We were feeling good about things, but we ended up stranding a runner and in the seventh, we never got anything going. We just kind of squandered (the chance to win) a 0-0 ballgame.”
He added, “(Roy-Hart’s) tough and they hung on and finally got the timely hit in the eighth with their No. 3 hitter.”
Olean, though, will look to build on the positives going forward.
“Lucas gave us a great start and Austin came in over the middle inning and did a heck of a job,” DeGolier said. “He hung one pitch and they made him pay for it. I’m pleased about the defense. It’s just the offense, we left some things out there; we got caught looking on a handful of strike 3s. Just those things we have to tie up and learn from.”
BASEBALL
NON-LEAGUE
Pioneer 11, Holland 5
YORKSHIRE — Cole Rhodus and Gavin Haley both doubled, singled, scored twice and drove in a pair to key Pioneer.
The Panthers (2-0) shook off a 3-0 first-inning deficit by scoring five runs in each of the second and third innings to take control. Zack Carder (5 strikeouts, 2 walks) tossed five strong innings, allowing just two hits and one earned run in the first.
“Our two wins were very different,” Pioneer coach Dave Buncy said. “In the first game, we were down to our last strike and had a bases-clearing double. This one, we got down 3-0 early. But there was no real panic in them; both games showed a little bit of resilience …
“The three (early) runs we allowed were kind of just our pitcher finding his release point; we allowed a couple walks and soft hits. But we didn’t panic, we stuck with the game plan and won pretty comfortably.”
SOFTBALL
NON-LEAGUE
Silver Creek 30, Cattaraugus-Little Valley 1, 5 innings
CATTARAUGUS — Silver Creek (1-0) grabbed a 17-0 lead through two innings and plated at least five runs in every frame en route to victory.
Cattaraugus-Little Valley scored in the fifth while opening the year 0-1.
Cuba-Rushford 11, Franklinville 9
FRANKLINVILLE — Riley Keller launched a three-run home run and Cuba-Rushford claimed an early 6-0 lead before earning a season-opening win.
Katelyn Radomski went 3-for-4 with two doubles and two RBI, Jordan Radomski also went 3-for-4 and both scored twice for the Rebels. Sydney Howard and the latter Radomski combined for the pitching win, with each striking out five batters.
Taylor Searle finished 2-for-3 with two runs for the Rebels.
Franklinville pulled to within 7-5 in the fifth and both teams plated four runs in the sixth as C-R held on to its two-run advantage. Taylor Chase went 3-for-4 with a double, Olivia Frank was 2-for-4 and each had two runs for Franklinville. Aubrey Ensell struck out four and walked six in a complete game.
AT YORKSHIRE
R H E
Holland 300 002 0 — 5 3 3 Pioneer 055 010 x — 11 10 1 Jack Brown (5 SO, 6 BB), Schomach (5) (2 SO, 2 BB) and Zach Bengert Zack Carder (5 SO, 2 BB), Nate Bull (6) (2 SO, 2 BB) and Jake Kopinski
AT ST. BONAVENTURE
R H E
Roy-Hart 000 000 05 — 5 6 0 Olean 000 000 00 — 0 8 0 Dawson Draper (4 SO, 1 BB), 2 others and Ethan Kuzma Lucas Brushingham (4 SO, 1 BB), Austin Miles (5) (4 SO, 4 BB), Ryan Isenberg (8) (2 BB) and Aaron Vincent
HR: Brayden Hy (R-H)