ALBANY — The online hunter education course that was first available in April when all in-person hunter education courses had to be canceled due to COVID-19 is now be available through Aug. 31.
The online course is offered by Kalkomey Enterprises, a company that specializes in hunter education. The online course is available to anyone ages 11 and older and can be completed from a computer, tablet or smart phone at any time.
Students who complete the online course and virtual field day, and pass the final exam, will receive their hunter education certificate and can purchase a hunting license.
Only those hunters ages 12 or older may purchase a license and hunt in New York. The cost of the course is $19.95. You can find the online course on Kalkomey's website.
BANDING TOGETHER
Each year, DEC biologists, technicians, partner agencies/universities and volunteers from around New York band more than 3,500 Canada geese and nearly 8,000 migratory game birds (e.g. geese, ducks, woodcock, and rails).
These banding programs are vital to properly manage these populations and to ensure they are abundant for future generations to enjoy. You can find more information on migratory game bird banding on DEC's YouTube channel.
Due to COVID-19, DEC wildlife staff will not be banding geese in the summer of 2020, but typically band about 4,000 geese per year.
ARCHERY AT HOME — ACTIVITIES WITHOUT A BOW
Looking for some exercises to keep your archery skills sharp while at home or throughout the summer? Want to start getting into archery but don't have access to a bow or a range right now?
DEC has created a list of 10 archery activities to practice your skills at home for all ages to keep your skills sharp until the next time you get a bow or get to the range.
The downloadable guide to the activities, most of which are meant to increase and archer's strength and balance, can be found at the DEC website.