ST. BONAVENTURE – In this case, on Wednesday night at the Reilly Center, it was a perfect opportunity to have two “Players of the Game.”
You see, the St. Bonaventure basketball team delighted most of the RC crown of 3,452, and an ESPN+ television audience by downing Massachusetts, 83-71, in a tremendously entertaining Atlantic 10 game.
Dominick Welch, one of five senior starters, helped the Bonnies to a 18-7 record, and an 8-4 mark in the conference, a half game out of the Top 4 and the coveted double bye come tournament time, as he was tabbed the game’s outstanding player.
His credentials were impeccable.
The 6-foot-5 guard from Cheektowaga scored a game-high 23 points that featured a career-best seven treys (on nine tries, 8-of-10 overall) and he made it a solid double-double with 10 rebounds.
But then there was Kyle Lofton, the 6-3 point guard who added his own double-double in equally impressive fashion. Oh, there were his 11 points, but what stuck out in flashing neon, was his 17 assists, a program record.
Marques Green and Jaylen Adams (both 14) never did it, neither did Rob Lanier (13), Elmer Anderson or Glenn Hagan (12).
Assists weren’t tracked when Billy Kalbaugh was feeding Bob Lanier.
And, oh yeah, Lofton added five steals.
Those 17 assists produced 38 points as four of them came on treys.
AFTERWARD, Bonnies coach Mark Schmidt admitted, “Offensively, I don’t think we could have played a better second half … we shot 69% (overall), 71% on threes, we had 25 assists on 31 baskets. We did the best job we could against their zone for 40 minutes.
And those numbers translated to a 38-18 edge in points in the paint, highlighted by 14-0 on the fast break.
Schmidt admitted of those stats, “It’s important. As I told the team, you look at the Super Bowl and all those skilled guys … but the game of football is won in the trenches and the game of basketball is won in the paint and it shows here.
“We lost the three-point battle (16-10) but if you win the paint, you’ve got a legitimate chance and that’s what you’ve gotta do.”
And the Bonnies did.
OF LOFTON’S performance, Schmidt pointed out, “They’re playing zone and he has the ball in his hands in the open court and when you have 10 threes, usually those threes are off of a pass.
“Kyle is the quarterback and when he plays well, we’re a really good team and when we’re knocking down threes, that helps. He’s a special player, a pass-first point guard, he’s unselfish, when his shot’s there he’ll take it and when it isn’t he’ll drive it and find the open man.”
As for Welch’s effort, he added, “Dom’s shooting the ball well right now and it helped break down their zone.
“But the thing I’m most proud of is that he had 10 rebounds … when he rebounds the ball he can be a special player, that means he’s into the game. He needs to continue to shoot it if we’re going to be a good offensive team.”
AND THAT brings us to the word “team.”
When the Bonnies were struggling at midseason during the Covid-19 schedule disruption, Schmidt was under fire from the fans.
His senior starting five was playing too many minutes and was losing due to fatigue.
But the fact that, at this point in the season, St. Bonaventure is playing its best basketball – four straight wins in nine days including home-and-home triumphs in back-to-back games over elite Saint Louis – seems to refute that contention.
Here’s the way his senior starting five stacks up statistically for the season on average:
Lofton: 38 minutes, 14 points, six assists, 15 double-figure games in 20 starts
Osun Osunniyi: 31 minutes, 11 points, 11 double-figure games
Jalen Adaway: 38 minutes, 16 points, 21-of-22 double-figure games
Welch: 38 minutes, 16 points, 14 double-figure games
Jaren Holmes: 38 minutes, 14 points, 17 double-figure games.
And there’s more.
Including last night, in three games this season, Bona has put all five starters in double figures and in eight others, four players have tallied double digits.
And, that scoring has been spread out: Adaway has tallied at least 20, four times, Welch and Holmes three, and Lofton and Osunniyi twice each.
