Weather Alert

.The combination of widespread rain and rapid snowmelt will result in excessive runoff today and tonight. This will produce significant rises and potential flooding on area rivers, creeks, and in poor drainage areas. ...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by runoff from widespread rain and rapid snowmelt continues to be possible. * WHERE...A portion of western New York, including the following counties, Allegany, Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Genesee, Livingston, Monroe, Niagara, Northern Erie, Orleans, Southern Erie and Wyoming. * WHEN...Through Friday evening. * IMPACTS...There is increasing confidence that excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. The greatest threat for flooding will be in ice jam prone areas, such as the Buffalo area creeks and near Sunset Bay on Cattaraugus creek. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - Ice will begin to break up on area creeks through this morning, with a risk of ice jams at typically vulnerable locations. Then steadier rain will move in later this morning, resulting in more significant and widespread rises on area creeks and rivers. The system will generate between an inch and inch and a half of rain before changing over to ice and snow this evening, then ending late tonight. The greatest risk for flooding is later today and tonight, when run-off from the rain and snow-melt will peak. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. &&