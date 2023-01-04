PORTVILLE — There were only seven wrestled matches.
But they were good ones.
And in a battle of two blue-collar teams still hanging tough as single-school programs, the Portville wrestling team used a combination of five on-mat triumphs and a handful of forfeits to earn a 40-6 CCAA Division II East triumph on Wednesday.
Parker Dornan earned a major-decision victory at 132 pounds while Maxx DeYoe (145) and Henry Chamberlain (215) both won by fall for the Panthers (7-2), the latter topping Tyler Gibas in 3:15. Camden Morrison (152) and Hayden Emley (172) each won by decision.
“I thought it was a great match to be there,” Portville coach Matt Milne said. “Besides all of the forfeits (six in total), the wrestling was close during all of the wrestled matches. Even the falls (both of which came after three minutes), they were close matches until the fall. It was great wrestling.
“(Franklinville coach) Ryan Thierman does a great job over there. Maxx and Camden wrestled really well, and I couldn’t say more of what a big match it was for Henry at 215 pounds. We also had a couple of young kids that did a great job by not giving up a pin and only giving up a decision. That helped us keep a decent lead.”
Evan Leonard (160, 7-0) and Shea Smith (heavyweight, 3-0) both won by decision for Franklinville.
CCAA DIVISION I
Southwestern 60, Olean/Allegany-Limestone 12
OLEAN — In an anticipated rematch at 189 pounds, Chris Bargy came up just short against the New York State No. 1 Tavio Hoose. The Trojans used the triumph from Hoose and eight pins to secure the team win.
Bargy battled to a draw into the third period before dropping a narrow 7-3 decision.
“It was a very close match,” Olean/A-L coach Clar Anderson said. “Zero-zero first period. In the second, Hoose chooses down and gets an escape for one, with no more points in the period. Bargy chooses down in the third and scores a fast escape to tie it. Tavio was successful taking Bargy down in the third (for the win.”
Blake Kinnard pinned Hunter Van Sickle in 4:21 while Jackson Kahm won by forfeit for the Huskies.
“Southwestern was well-represented by a team that had a few state qualifiers and a few wrestlers ranked in the state,” Anderson went on. “We had a few high points — the biggest was first-year wrestler (Kinnard). He was down 11-2 in the third period when he got the pin.
“Simon Clark had a close match with Kenji Walters until the second period. Walters is ranked in the state and Clark was very competitive.”
ECIC DIVISION III
Pioneer 62, Springville 3
YORKSHIRE — Wyatt Opferbeck (126), Aeddon Landphair (138), Xander Kirsch (145), Lane Dziekonski (152), Brady Heckathorn (189), Luke Matheis (215) and Chris Howatt (285) all won by pin to guide Pioneer.
It was the 60th-straight league victory for the ECIC powerhouse Panthers (8-3) dating back to 2013.
“Overall, I thought the boys performed really well,” Pioneer coach Chris Edwards said. “Collectively as a team, we went out looking to score a lot of pins and the kids came through. We wrestled at a high intensity, and that was important.”
Evan Wright (118) earned a technical fall triumph and Brandon Doyle (160) won by decision as Pioneer claimed 12 of 13 matches, nine of those coming on the mat. Aiden Morris picked up the lone win for Springville with a decision at 132 pounds.