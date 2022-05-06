She’d withstood the adversity that came with a lost sophomore season.
She’d persevered through the tough-luck losses and the stretches where the St. Bonaventure softball team struggled to remain competitive.
And in what proved to be her final collegiate home start, Ally Haskell happened to pitch the best game of her four-year career.
In an otherwise forgettable mid-week non-league game against Youngstown State on April 13, the former Franklinville star made it memorable. She went the distance in a nine-frame, extra-inning contest, posting a career-high nine strikeouts while walking three and surrendering just two earned runs (three total). And though it ultimately came in a 3-1 loss, she had given the Bonnies a chance throughout.
And that was essentially the summation of her senior year.
From a record standpoint, Haskell finished 2-13 for a Bona squad that went 8-38 (1-23) on the season. But after three years, including a blip of a 2020 campaign due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with a 5.50-plus ERA, she was consistently effective in 2022, compiling a 3.36 ERA in 20 appearances, tossing 11 complete games and striking out 58 (to just 39 walks) in 89 2/3 innings.
IN MARCH, Haskell fanned six while allowing just two earned runs in a complete-game win over Dayton, her first of the season. Later that month, she tossed a five-inning shutout against Niagara. In a four-game stretch in April, she surrendered three runs or fewer while pitching at least six innings … though all were losses.
That, too, was a kind of representation for her career. Haskell wasn’t always successful from a won-lost standpoint, but, when healthy, she was a regular contributor at Bona from Day 1 of her freshman year, logged a sub-5.00 ERA (4.94) in 59 career appearances at the highest collegiate level and represented the program well, earning Atlantic 10 Commissioner’s Honor Roll status for academic success in each of her four years.
No matter what else happens, Haskell – the only six-time Big 30 all-star – will always be able to say that she not only achieved a goal of going Division I in her sport, but she saw the field and made the most of that opportunity. She was among a handful of former Big 30 standouts who fared well on the baseball and softball diamond this spring. Here are a few others, from some of the local collegiate programs:
Elyse Graham (St. Bonaventure): The former Olean star appeared in 20 games, recording three hits and five RBI while drawing eight walks for an .367 on-base percentage. Graham and Haskell were two of four Big 30 players on this year’s Bona roster, alongside Alyssa Ramarge (Olean) and Macy Miller (Fillmore).
Alyssa Ramarge (St. Bonaventure): A two-time Big 30 Player of the Year, she appeared in 26 games (with six starts) as an infielder, scored four runs and didn’t commit an error defensively. Miller appeared in 13 games and tallied three runs as a junior.
Garrett Boldt (St. Bonaventure): Another former Olean standout, Boldt has again been a regular in the Bona lineup as an outfielder. This year, as a redshirt-senior, he’s started all 24 games he’s played in, batting .309 (third-best on the team) while totaling four doubles, three triples, 10 RBI and a .394 on-base percentage.
Danny Manion (St. Bonaventure): Like Boldt, Manion is an everyday player at Bona. The Bradford product has made 30 starts (31 games), hitting .253 with seven doubles, a team-best three home runs and 17 RBI. The big first baseman hit a towering home run in Tuesday’s 12-2 home win over Niagara.
Felecia and Faith Capito (Alfred State): Sisters from Portville and Big 30 all-stars a year ago, the Capitos made their presence felt in Year 1 at the collegiate level. Both appeared in all 32 of ASC’s games. Felecia hit .337 with eight doubles, eight runs, 24 RBI and a .394 on-base percentage and Faith posted a .260 average with eight runs, a double and 13 RBI.
Zach Parr (Houghton): Another Olean graduate, Parr was a stud in his final season with the Highlanders. The senior infielder hit .371 in 36 games, tops at Houghton for everyday players, while also leading the team in home runs (3), RBI (30), hits (46), doubles (13), OPS (1.079) and finishing second in runs scored (26).
Carlee Miller (Houghton): The younger sister of Bona’s Macy, Miller was the Highlanders’ starting shortstop (in all 37 games) as a sophomore, batting .256 with 19 runs, nine doubles, a triple, two home runs and 34 RBI.
Dylan Vincent (Canisius): A former Olean star and summertime player with the Oilers, the senior oufielder/first baseman has had a solid senior year, appearing in 36 games (33 starts) while hitting .318 (No. 3 on the team) with 23 runs, five doubles and 13 RBI. He also has a .767 OPS and a .396 on-base percentage. He’s helped the Golden Griffins to a 21-18 record on the year (11-4 MAAC).
Cole Sebastian (Canisius): A star at Otto-Eldred and last year’s Big 30 Co-Player of the Year, Sebastian is in his first season as Vincent’s teammate with the Griffs. He’s appeared in 10 games, hitting 2-for-11 in his plate appearances.
