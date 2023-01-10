ORCHARD PARK — Most assessments of Bills general manager Brandon Beane, despite the team’s recent success, view him as an “average” drafter overall, with the undeniable exception of his first-round selection of quarterback Josh Allen in 2018, of course.
However, he rarely gets credit for his success in free-agent signings and trades.
Two of his most significant acquisitions — edge rusher Von Miller and wideout Jamison Crowder — are currently on injured reserve, but active are center Mitch Morse and a trio of defensive tackles who have been strong contributors: DaQuan Jones, Jordan Phillips and Tim Settle.
All have been contributors as free-agent signees.
Morse is a team leader, as was Miller, who also supplied the pass rush the team so desperately needed, while Crowder had helped answer the void at slot receiver.
But it’s Beane’s trades that have been most impactful.
Start with dealing for wide receiver Stefon Diggs from Minnesota. In how many of Buffalo’s 40 wins since 2020 — regular-season and playoffs — has he been a heavy contributor?
A deal with Philadelphia in 2019 brought in starting guard Ryan Bates.
And the one currently and understandably being lauded is Beane’s decision to ship Zack Moss, a third-round pick in 2020 who had mostly been a disappointment, to Indianapolis for backup running back and kick returner Nyheim Hines.
It seemed a fairly innocuous deal at first with Hines, an undeniable speedster — he ran a 4.3 40 at the combine — returning 15 each kickoffs and punts for a modest average. He also had five pass receptions, one for a touchdown.
Then came Sunday when he returned the opening kickoff for a 96-yard TD and followed it with a 101-yard encore in the third period. For the 11th time in NFL history, a player had returned two kickoffs for a score in one game and it destroyed New England’s playoff hopes via a 35-23 loss.
Was a deal sending an underachieving running back away for a special teams star worth the price for a critical late-season victory?
Every time.
— HINES finished with a team-record 235 return yards on four tries; of course, 197 of those coming on two attempts was a good start.
And while he was the first Buffalo player of the 11 to return two kickoffs for TDs in a single game in NFL history, the Bills were part of one of the other 10.
It came during the dubious head-coaching tenure of Gregg Williams in the 2002 season opener at Ralph Wilson Stadium. The Jets’ Chad Morton returned 98- and 96-yard kickoffs for touchdowns, including the first play of overtime in a 37-31 Buffalo defeat.
— MOST NFL games have an opening line and it moves up or down based on the bettors’ perception.
However, in the case of Sunday’s playoff matchup at Highmark Stadium between the Bills and Dolphins, there are three lines.
Moments after it was certain Buffalo and Miami would meet for the third time this season, an email materialized in my inbox from Las Vegas.
It offered three lines on the game based on the Dolphins’ quarterback situation. If Tua Tagovailoa (concussion) plays, Buffalo is a 7-point favorite. If it’s Teddy Bridgewater (throwing hand pinkie) the line goes to 10. And should the job default to Skylar Thompson, who quarterbacked Miami’s playoff-clinching win, it balloons to 14.
Small wonder that matchup didn’t seem to merit prime-time national TV exposure and was instead slotted for 1 o’clock Sunday.
— FINALLY, amidst the celebration of the Bills’ win over New England and the rousing show of support over Damar Hamlin’s remarkably rapid recovery from the life-threatening injury he suffered on the field last Monday in Cincinnati, one revelation was somewhat overlooked.
Buffalo’s 2023 list of opponents was finalized.
Next season at home, besides the AFC East foes (Dolphins, Patriots and Jets), the Bills will also entertain the Broncos, Raiders, Cowboys, Giants, Jaguars and Buccaneers.
In ’23, the 17-game schedule reverts to the AFC teams having nine regular-season home games and only one preseason contest there.
Buffalo’s road slate, besides the division, consists of visits to Philadelphia, Washington, Cincinnati, Los Angeles (Chargers) and Kansas City.
Yeah, another visit to the Chiefs.
Over time, those visits tend to even out according to the NFL, but since 2015, the Bills have visited Arrowhead Stadium four times in five regular-season meetings. They’ve also gone to KC during the playoffs twice in that span, though the Chiefs have earned that owing to a better record than Buffalo.
This year, though, could be an oddity as a Bills-Chiefs matchup in the AFC Championship Game will be contested at a neutral site due to the circumstances of the Buffalo-Cincinnati being canceled due to Hamlin’s injury.
