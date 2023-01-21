Sabres beat Ducks

Buffalo Sabres left wing Victor Olofsson scores past Anaheim Ducks goaltender John Gibson during the third period of an NHL hockey game Saturday in Buffalo.

 Associated Press

BUFFALO — Victor Olofsson and Peyton Krebs each scored two goals to lead the Buffalo Sabres to a 6-3 win against the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday.

Olofsson gave the Sabres a 4-3 lead at 2:12 of the third period when he finished off a 2-on-1 break with defenseman Ilya Lyubushkin. His second goal of the game made it 5-3 at 8:07 and he set a career high with 21 goals. He's also scored in three straight games.

