Notes from the Bills’ 28-25 last-second victory over the Lions on Thanksgiving afternoon at Detroit’s Ford Field:

— Defensive tackle Ed Oliver recorded Buffalo’s initial safety of the season when he dumped Lions quarterback Jared Goff for an end zone sack. It was the first Bills’ safety since wide receiver Jake Kumerow logged one, on special teams, in last season’s finale against Atlanta. Oliver has 1.5 sacks on the season.

