OLEAN — They say that records are meant to be broken.
Even those belonging to former Olean High star and current Division I swimmer Alexis Trietley.
Megan Jackson broke one of Trietley’s myriad pool records at the CCAA Championship meet on Friday night, earning it with a first-place finish in the 100 freestyle with a time of :51.40. Trietley, a former teammate of Jackson’s, had set that mark last year. Jackson had an outstanding performance at the year-end league meet, recording victories in all four of her Division I events. She won the 100 free and 50 free (:23.78) and was also part of the top 200 medley relay team (along with Willow Chase, Tyyetta Herman and Anna Slavinski in 2:01.95) and 200 free relay (with Herman, Slavinski and Kayci Landow).
Behind her, Olean (309 points) took fourth of eight teams, finishing behind winner Southwestern/Jamestown (454), Frewsburg (430.5) and Panama (353.5).
Herman also had a strong outing, adding a pair of thirds: in the 50 free (:26.07) and 100 free (:59.31). Additionally for Olean, Chase took third in the 100 back (1:12.46), Katrina DeGroff was second in the breaststroke (1:21.35) and the team of Emmalie Gehm, Lily Todd, Landow and Chase took second in the 400 free relay (4:29.45).
Allegany-Limestone also was part of Division I and finished seventh overall (264 points). Lauryn Ball won the 100 backstroke (1:04.98), took second in the 200 IM (2:30.44) and was part of the third-place 200 medley relay team (2:07.29), alongside Emma Jankowski, Sammi Vecchio and Paige Pecorella. Pecorella had a pair of thirds in the 200 free (2:19.79) and 500 free (6:22.08) and Vecchio placed second in the 100 butterfly (1:11.75).
Salamanca was part of the Division II field and placed sixth overall (282 points). Mikaela Tennity captured third in both the 200 free (2:23.07) and 100 breaststroke (1:26.29) and Makenzie Crouse was third in the 100 free (1:07.22). Fredonia took fifth in the team standings and Chautauqua Lake was eighth.
Wellsville wins LCAA swim title
BATH — Wellsville took first out of seven teams to win the Livingston County league championship, led by five individual first-place finishes and three winning relays.
The Sea Lions’ 564 points beat runner-up Livonia’s 521 to earn the title.
Grace Kinnicutt and Hayden Waldon won two individual events each. Kinnicutt took the 100-yard butterfly (1:03.79) and 100 backstroke (1:05.80) while Waldon won the 200 IM (2:20.47) and 500 free (5:41.04). Allie Bidzerkowny won the 100 breaststroke in 1:21.61.
Wellsville earned wins in the 200 free relay (Morgan Mattison, Tiernee Brandes, Isabelle Hart, Kaylee Oswald) in 1:49.39, 200 medley relay (Brandes, Waldon, Kinnicutt, Mattison) in 2:02.14 and 400 free relay (Waldon, Oswald, Emily Budinger, Kinnicutt) in 4:10.72.
Mattison also had a second-place finish in the 100 free (:57.45) and third in the 200 free (2:10.99). Hart was second in the 200 IM (2:37.82) and third in the 100 fly (1:11.14).
Brandes was third in the 100 back (1:06.08) and and 50 free (:27.47), Kaylee Oswald third in the 100 free (:59.91), Bidzerkowny third in the 200 IM (2:41.35) and Ashley Oswald third in the 1-meter diving (313.0).