BUFFALO — Five individual champions, 20 state qualifier berths and a unique team finish in Class B highlighted the Big 30’s presence at the Section 6 class wrestling tournaments on Saturday.
Olean’s Chris Bargy and Portville’s Dakota Mascho joined a trio of Pioneer wrestlers in winning individual sectional titles. Pioneer needed every point it earned in the finals, as the Panthers tied Iroquois, with 216.5 points apiece, to win the Class B team championship.
“There was a lot of back-and-forth between two really good programs,” Pioneer coach Chris Edwards said. “I’ve never seen a tie before, but we’ll take it — the kids have worked really hard.”
DAN KIRSCH turned in a first-place finish at 118 pounds, defeating Lewiston-Porter’s Caden Barrientos, 7-1, in the final. Kirsch’s younger brother, Xander, followed that up with by taking first at 126, which garnered him Most Outstanding Wrestler honors.
Xander pinned Iroquois’ Caleb Day in 34 seconds in the final, which turned out to be his slowest of three pins in the tournament. He defeated his semifinal opponent by technical fall.
“Xander is having a lights-out year,” Edwards said. “He’s beaten most of the top kids in Western New York both at 126 and 132, so he’s got a lot of quality wins. Dan was in control for the majority of his match. There were some very good scrambles; (Barrientos) is an outstanding wrestler.”
Brady Heckathorn (152) also claimed the top spot for Pioneer, pinning Albion’s Alex Hafner in the final.
Pioneer’s success in the Section 6 small-school circuit is nothing new. The Panthers won last season’s Division II section tournament, held in place of the usual class events, and finished among the top three in Class B each of the six seasons prior.
Jack Lacy finished second for Pioneer at 110 pounds while Donald Bennet was second at 160, Logan Ellis was second at 172 and Luke Matheis was second at 215. Also placing were Wyatt Opferbeck (3rd at 110), Lane Dziekowski (4th at 138), Brandon Doyle (5th at 145) and Chris Howatt (4th at 285).
“I was super impressed with the kids,” Edwards said. “We were replacing seven seniors from last year, and now we have 11 kids who are moving on next week. Some of those kids weren’t even in the lineup in late December or January, they just stayed with it and kept pushing themselves.”
BARGY WAS Olean’s lone champion in Class A, as he started the tournament seeded first and finished it with a pin of Starpoint’s Thomas Browne in the second period of his finals match at 189 pounds. The junior has shown great improvement over the season, Olean coach Clar Anderson said, and now has a sectional crown as a reward.
Simon Clark (118) went 2-2 en route to a fourth-place finish for the Huskies, which qualifies him for next week's state qualifier, while Nolan Ligouri was sixth at 110 and Reagan Campbell-Olmstead was sixth at 126. Olean finished tied for seventh of nine teams at the tournament.
"Nolan moved up a weight class at 110," Anderson noted. "We are pleased with his effort and look forward to next year. We're so proud of Regan. This was her first year and she competed valiantly every match."
PORTVILLE'S seventh-place finish in the 15-team Class C/D tournament was highlighted by senior 152-pounder Dakota Mascho’s fourth career sectional title. He used three takedowns to beat Chautauqua Lake’s John Watson, 8-0, in his finals bout.
“I’d like to see him have his opportunity to place in the state again,” Portville coach Matt Milne said. “He took fifth the last time he was there and lost out on a chance last year (with the state tournament canceled), so I want to see him get another chance at Albany and see how he does.”
Mario Pascucci turned in a fourth-place finish for Portville at 132 while Hayden Emley was fourth at 215. Sam Zeigler was fifth at 132, Luke Haberly was fifth at 138 and Makhi Muhyee was sixth at 102.
“I thought we did well against the teams that are our size,” Milne said. “It’s hard to compete with Falconer’s and Chautauqua Lake’s, but I thought we had a good showing against the schools our size.”
Salamanca’s lone place winner was Keegan Hardy, who finished sixth at 215 in Class C/D, while Franklinville’s Evan Leonard was fifth at 152 and Dylan Bleau was fifth at 160.
Those who finished in the top five of their class bracket will now set their sights toward next week’s state qualifying tournaments. Several local wrestlers, including Mascho and the Kirsch brothers, will be favorites for state berths.
“The amount of mat time (Mascho) has is amazing, including everything he’s done in the offseason,” Milne said. “That all plays into his experience. He’s been in pressure situations before so he’s kind of used to it, so hopefully, being there a second time will be huge for him.”