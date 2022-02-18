CLARENCE — The Olean High boys swimming and diving team finished its season taking 10th place in the Section 6 Class B Championships on Friday.
Olean got its highest place finish in the 200 freestyle relay, as Domenic Breton, Nick Hillman, Gavin Weseman, Billie Slavinski swam to sixth. Olean also had two ninth place relays: Landon Johnson, Breton, Gavin Weseman and Slavinski in the 200 medley relay and Sean Howard, Zach Clayson, Johnson and David Ruszkowski in the 400 free relay.
Howard had a ninth-place individual finish in the 200 free and 13th in the 500 free.
Breton took 12th in the 100 breaststroke and 15th in the 200 individual medley. Ruszkowski was 12th in the 500 free.
Slavinski took 13th in the 100 free and 14th in the 50 free, while Weseman was 13th in the 100 butterfly.
In qualifying rounds, Weseman was 26th in the 100 fly while Clayson, Breton, Weseman and Slavinski were 21st in the 200 medley relay.
"The boys had a great end of the season,” Olean coach Dan Brown said. “The coaching staff really was targeting specific parts of the various races and it paid off. The guys all had season best times at the end of the season when it counted. What a difference a year makes. Olean swam much faster as a team this year at championships. We are sad to have the season end, but are looking forward to next season."