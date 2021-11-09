NORTH TONAWANDA — The Olean High girls volleyball team kepts is postseason run going in a five-set thriller, holding off a challenge from Section 6 Class B2 champion Springville on Monday.
The Huskies took a two-set lead, then were pushed to an all-important fifth set before emerging with a 25-21, 25-17, 23-25, 21-25, 25-15 victory in the Section 6 Class B crossover final.
With the win, Olean advanced out of sectionals to the Sub-Regional round for the second time in three years (the last time New York held a state tournament, pre-pandemic).
Playing nearly two hours from Olean at North Tonawanda High, the Huskies brought a home-like atmosphere to the crossover final.
“I think the kids were thrilled with the energy that they brought out on the court,” Olean coach Carrie Peters said. “We had an absolutely fantastic student section that came on a spectator bus and the moment we started having our roster called, they start off with No. 1 Logan Baer, our student section went wild. They really set the tone for us tonight and the girls fed off that energy and they brought it right out right away in set one.”
Junior middle blocker Michelle Droney led the Huskies with 18 kills and three blocks while senior outside hitter Adele Dwaileebe marked 15 kills and 12 digs. Junior setter Logan Baer dished out 44 assists for her teammates to lead the Huskies’ offense and filled out the stat sheet with 11 digs, three aces, one kill and one block.
“She really just nailed it for us tonight,” Peters said of Baer.
Senior libero Makenna Pancio made a team-high 24 digs, while junior middle blocker Leah Williams and senior opposite hitter Kiley Anastasia had eight kills each.
Olean (11-9) improved to 4-0 in the postseason, despite a 7-11 regular season record, all without playing a home playoff match. Clearly, after playing in an ultra-competitive CCAA West division (5-9, fifth place), the Huskies were more formidable than their record and seeding indicated.
As a sixth seed in the B1 bracket, the Huskies won their first two matches on the road and the last two at a neutral site (North Tonawanda). Springville (18-3) was Olean’s first playoff opponent to push the Huskies past three sets.
Pushed to the brink Monday night, Peters said her team needed to get back to serving on-target to stop the Griffins’ rally.
“We had to refocus on the things that were working for us in sets one and two,” Peters said. “Set three we had a little bit of a shaky run with service — I believe we missed eight serves — set four we ended up with a rotation where we just weren't executing and we gave up a good run of three or four points right in a row, which we hadn't done all evening.
“The key with that fifth set was if we lose the serve, we side-out and we get that ball back in our hands. The girls did a good job with that, we were able to put pressure on them in serve-receive because our kids picked up that service and made sure we were finding the spots we needed to go to and taking it easy on the muscle.”
Olean advances to the NYSPHSAA Sub-Regionals — the second Big 30 team to do so, after Portville won Class C on Friday — hosted by Section 3 at Liverpool High School. The Huskies play Section 3 Class B champion Marcellus (13-0) at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, with the winner set to play Section 5’s Wayne on Saturday in Le Roy in the Far West Regional.
For Springville, Ella Wittman had 30 kills and 20 digs and Sydney Fuller and Marinna Heichberger had 23 and 21 assists, respectively.