OLEAN — After two losses earlier in the week, Olean grabbed a four-set victory over Allegany-Limestone in CCAA Central play.
Olean shook off a first-set loss to win 19-25, 25-22, 27-25, 25-22.
Anna Bates paced Olean (1-2, 1-1) with 34 assists and two kills. Sophie Bartman added 11 kills, four aces and eight digs and Amy Campbell had 18 kills and eight digs.
“This team could not have made me prouder tonight,” Olean coach Michelle Acierno said. “The girls deserve all of the credit. We really focused on staying mentally tough and just tried to focus on one point at a time. Allegany is never an easy game and they deserve a lot of credit as well. It was a great night of volleyball.”
For Allegany-Limestone (2-1, 1-1), Serena Frederick had nine kills and 13 digs, Mia McCarthy had 38 digs and Ellie Townsend added four kills.
CCAA CENTRAL
Portville 3, Jamestown 0
JAMESTOWN — Portville rolled to 2-0 in league play (2-1 overall) with a 25-13, 25-8, 25-10 sweep.
Lillian Bentley led the Panthers with 10 kills. Ava Haynes had seven kills and eight digs, while Adriana Ensell added eight aces, five kills and five digs. Mia Rhinehart marked six aces and seven digs, Emily Jordan also had six aces and Adelyn Walker made 23 assists with six aces.
CCAA EAST
Randolph 3, Ellicottville 0
RANDOLPH — Surviving a first-set test, Randolph handed Ellicottville a sweep, 25-23, 25-7, 25-16.
For Ellicottville (1-1), Dalayla Alexander had nine digs and three assists and Ande Northrup marked seven assists and two aces. Cora Norton, Natalee Leiper, Riley Whitmer each had three kills.
Cattaraugus-Little Valley 3, Silver Creek 1
SILVER CREEK — Cattaraugus-Little Valley grabbed the last two sets to win 25-21, 19-25, 25-17, 25-21, improving to 2-0, both in league matches.
Kadie Benzel had five kills, seven assists and two aces for the T-Wolves while Carly Preston had five aces, three kills and four blocks. Joslyn Harris added four aces and 14 digs and Riley Preston had seven kills, two blocks and 11 digs.
Salamanca 3, North Collins 0
SALAMANCA — Salamanca (2-1, 1-1) earned its first league win with a 25-14, 25-20, 26-24 sweep.
Karina Mireles-Crouse helped lead Salamanca with four aces and eight digs. Lezly McComber had three blocks and eight kills, Madison Hoag had 12 digs and Marlee Maybee and Faith Papke both had six assists.
NON-LEAGUE
Hinsdale 3, Keshequa 2
HINSDALE — Hinsdale (1-1) claimed its first victory of the season in a five-set, back and forth affair with Keshequa.
Lily Bushnell led the Bobcats with eight aces and two kills, while Alex Goodyear had five aces and three kills, including match-winning spike. Also contributing to the win were Mikayla Miller (two aces), Karissa Keller (two kills, two assists, two aces), Brooklyn Deibler (two aces), Lily Howell (six aces) and Izzie Noll (two aces).
“They battled, they did not give up,” Hinsdale coach Dani Newman said. “They fought for it and they really wanted it. It was a nailbiter all throughout the night. It was impressive, especially after losing the way we did against Oswayo Valley last week.
Houghton 3, Hammondsport 0
HOUGHTON — Houghton (1-0) grabbed a 25-10, 25-19, 25-12 sweep for its first victory of the season.
Houghton freshman middle hitter Liberty Stevens led the way with six aces, nine digs and six kills and Bella Stevens had four aces, four digs and five kills.