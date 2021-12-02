OLEAN — The outcome, at that point, might not have been in doubt.
The Olean boys basketball team, after all, had held a double-digit lead for most of the second half into the final minutes of the fourth quarter. Still, Hornell did an admirable job of hanging around, “fighting tooth and nail,” OHS coach Tim Kolasinski said, “to get back into it.”
During a late timeout, Kolasinski told the Huskies, a mostly veteran group with three returning starters and seven key contributors back, that it had been in this kind of situation before and had done a good job of closing in these kinds of moments.
And behind those three starters, Olean did just in its 2021-22 season-opener.
Zion James racked up 18 points and Stephen Hoffman had 17 as the Huskies pulled away from Hornell, 59-42, in a non-league matchup Thursday night. A four-team tip-off tournament that was whittled down to a three-team round-robin with Royalton-Hartland dropping out, Hornell will meet Westfield Friday while the Huskies will meet Westfield on Saturday at 12:45 p.m.
“It’s obviously not every year you can say that in the first game,” Kolasinski said of his returning experience, “but it’s the case this year, and it definitely made a big difference down the stretch tonight.”
Kamdyn McClain added 14 points for the Huskies. He, James and Hoffman combined to hit 10 of Olean’s 11 3-pointers. Olean won every quarter, but none by more than a five-point margin as the Red Raiders found ways to stick around.
“To be honest, we had some points in the game where I felt like we were very close to really kind of breaking it open, but Hornell, to their credit they played very physical, very tough,” Kolasinski said. “They made some mini-runs to stay in the game. I kept thinking we were gonna be able to break it open, but they just wouldn’t go away.”
Olean, last year’s Section 6 Class B runner-up, was down a contributor due to injury and still came away with a 17-point win. It’s hoping to draw on that experience (and continued hot shooting from the perimeter) for another strong campaign this winter.
“The nice thing so far about this year’s team is we do have that experience,” Kolasinski went on. “We have six returning seniors and one junior in that case. Unfortunately, one of those guys is down right now; we’re waiting on an MRI and hopefully he can stay in the mix.
“But we think that’s something that’s going to pay huge dividends for us down the road.”
NON-LEAGUE
PIONEER TOURNAMENT
Franklinville 47, Springville 38
YORKSHIRE — Blake Frank followed up his incredible 60-point effort from two nights earlier with 21 points, seven steals and six rebounds to lead Franklinville (2-0) to a first-round victory.
Beau Bielecki posted 15 points as he and Frank accounted for 36 of the Panthers’ 47. Connor Terwilliger grabbed nine rebounds and Noah Shenk also had six boards in the win. Franklinville built up a double-digit fourth-quarter advantage before hanging on in the end.
“They cut our lead in the fourth,” FCS coach Scott Shenk acknowledged, “but the boys did a good job of holding our composure, staying on top, getting a bucket when we needed to and closing it out.”
The Panthers will meet either Holland or host Pioneer in Saturday’s championship.
ADAM ELLIOTT TOURNAMENT
Bolivar-Richburg 70, Archbishop Walsh 30
PORTVILLE — Aydin Sisson pumped in 21 points and Landon Danaher had 10 points and six assists as Bolivar-Richburg topped shorthanded Walsh in a first-round ACE matchup.
Camdyn MacDonell notched 14 points while Parker Worth grabbed seven rebounds and Reiss Gaines had five steals for the Wolverines.
Kellen Brady had 16 points for the Eagles (0-1). Walsh was without its starting point guard, out for COVID-related reasons, and its top big man due to an illness.
“We were looking forward to another (good matchup against Walsh), but (coach) Andy Moore found out just this morning that both kids were going to be out,” B-R coach Jeff Margeson pointed out. “They started an eighth- and ninth-grader; they still played unbelievably hard … it’s just unfortunate getting dinged with the COVID stuff.”
Of his own team’s effort, he added: “I was proud of some of the younger kids; Sisson and Gaines are sophomores, Worth’s a junior, and they played really well. They’re starting to mesh well with our returning core.”
B-R will take on either Portville or North Collins in Saturday’s title game.
AT OLEAN Olean (59)
James 7 0-0 18, McClain 5 1-1 14, DeRose 1 0-0 2, Hoffman 7 0-0 17, Martin 2 1-1 5, Stitt 1 0-0 3. Totals: 23 2-2 59. Hornell 7 17 27 42 Olean 12 26 41 59
Three-point goals: Olean 13 (James 4, McClain 3, Hoffman 3, Stitt).
AT PORTVILLE Arch. Walsh (30)
Brady 6 4-5 16, Quinn 2 0-0 4, Przybyla 1 0-0 3, Pecen 3 0-0 7, Esposito 0 0-0 0. Totals: 12 4-5 30.
Bolivar-Richburg (70)
Sisson 8 4-6 21, Danaher 5 0-0 10, Karnuth 4 0-0 8, Worth 1 0-0 2, Unfus 3 1-2 8, Baldwin 1 1-3 4, Pinney 1 0-0 3, MacDonell 6 2-4 14. Totals: 29 8-15 70. Arch. Walsh 10 22 25 30 Bolivar-Rich. 25 39 56 70
Three-point goals: Walsh 2 (Przybyla, Precen); B-R 4 (Sisson, Unfus, Baldwin, Pinney). Total fouls: Walsh 16, B-R 12. Fouled out:
Brady (W), Esposito (W).
AT YORKSHIRE Franklinville (47)
Bielecki 6 2-2 15, Frank 7 6-8 21, Terwilliger 4 0-0 8, Shenk 1 0-0 3, Stewart 0 0-0 0. Totals: 18 8-10 47.
Springville (38)
Guerreo 1 2-4 4, Buczek 2 0-2 6, Kreitzbender 1 0-0 2, Russell 1 0-0 2, Connors 3 2-2 8, Reynolds 2 0-0 4, Heichberger 3 0-0 8, Orndorff 2 0-0 4. Totals: 15 4-8 38. Franklinville 9 26 40 47 Springville 11 21 29 38
Three-point goals: Fville 3 (Bielecki, Frank, Shenk); Spring. 4 (Heichberger 2, Buczek 2). Total fouls: Fville 15, Spring. 20. Fouled out:
None.
JV: Springville won.