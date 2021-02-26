OLEAN — Leah Williams scored 23 points, leading the Olean High girls basketball team to its fifth consecutive victory on Thursday.
The Huskies defeated Allegany-Limestone 57-42 in a CCAA West I game.
Olean had 36 total rebounds, led by Norah Sweitzer (five steals), Chrissy Martin and Micheyla Williams with six boards each and Hayleigh Federowicz with five.
Jenna Louser led Allegany-Limestone (1-5) with 15 points, while Devin Ralston scored 11 points.
After a season-opening loss to Iroquois, Olean (5-1, 5-0) has won its last five, all in league play. The Huskies have another non-league test Saturday, playing host to Wellsville.
“(The) kids came out hard tonight,” Olean coach Chelsea Bowker said. “We have had two games in four days so I know my kids were exhausted in the second half but everyone is in the same boat and we need to learn how to push through and capitalize on a lead. We have a tough challenge on Saturday and need to play well.”
ALLEGANY CO. DIV. I
Bolivar-Richburg 37, Andover 8
BOLIVAR — Kelsey Pacer picked up nine points and 12 rebounds to power Bolivar-Richburg. Madigan Harris contributed eight rebounds, four steals and three assists for the Wolverines (5-2).
“Aliyah (Cole) and Jianna (Nix) did a nice job of neutralizing (Andover’s Kelsie Niedermaier and Livia Simon),” B-R coach Justin Thomas said. “They have a nice give and take between the two and thankfully we were able to cut that off a little bit.”
Andover fell to 3-5.
ALLEGANY CO. DIV. II
Friendship 40, Scio 21
FRIENDSHIP — Kadence Donohue netted 12 points, all on 3-pointers, to guide Friendship.
Three others added between seven and eight points for the Eagles, who have followed a loss-won pattern to a 3-3 record. Alexis Crossley had six points for Scio (0-8).
Whitesville 80, Genesee Valley 36
WHITESVILLE — Vanessa Hall poured in 33 points and grabbed 18 rebounds as Whitesville moved to 6-0.
Kennedy Bledsoe added a double-double of 20 points and 10 rebounds and Gabbi Hall collected 10 points, six rebounds and four assists for the Blue Jays, who set a season high with 80 points and tallied 74 or more for the fourth time this year. Aislinn Hamilton also chipped in six rebounds.
Sierra Burrows had a team-best 14 points for Genesee Valley (1-5).
NON-LEAGUE
Wellsville 53, Cuba-Rushford 29
WELLSVILLE — Marley Adams racked up 24 points, nine rebounds and seven steals to pace Wellsville.
Kaylee Coleman (3 assists) notched 10 rebounds while Brooklyn Stisser and Jaylynn Mess each added seven boards for the Lions (5-2), who took an early 14-9 lead and added to the advantage after each quarter. Taylor Searle tossed in 17 points, including a trio of 3-pointers, for Cuba-Rushford (1-6).
“We rebounded well and ran the floor well,” Wellsville coach Michell Alvord said. “We don’t get to play too many Allegany County teams (in a normal year), and that Searle is a nice player. She’s quick and does a lot of really nice things.”
AT BOLIVAR Andover (8)
Terhune 1 1-2 3, Calladine 0 0-2 0, Simon 1 0-2 2, Niedermaier 1 1-2 3, Hunt 0 0-2 0. Totals: 3 2-10 8.
Bolivar-Richburg (37)
Mc. Harris 2 0-0 4, Ma. Harris 2 1-2 6, Pacer 3 1-4 9, Miller 1 0-0 2, Giardini 1 0-0 2, Cole 4 0-1 8, Nix 2 0-0 4, Majot 1 0-0 2. Totals: 16 2-7 37. Andover 2 5 6 8 B-R 10 18 29 37
Three-point goals: Andover (none); B-R 3 (Ma. Harris, Pacer 2). Total fouls: Andover 8, B-R 11. Fouled out:
None.
JV:
Hinsdale def. B-R.
AT FRIENDSHIP Scio (21)
Crossley 3 0-0 6, Wiech 2 1-2 5, Stilson 2 0-2 4, Warboys 0 0-2 0, Davenport 1 0-0 2, Grover 1 2-4 4. Totals: 9 3-10 21.
Friendship (40)
Ross 4 0-0 8, Roberts 3 0-0 8, Calhoun 1 0-0 2, Donohue 4 0-0 12, Steward 1 0-0 3, Harmon 3 1-1 7. Totals: 16 1-1 40. Scio 3 7 14 21 Friendship 17 21 33 40
Three-point goals: Scio 0; Friendship 7 (Donohue 4, Roberts 2, Stewart). Total fouls: Scio 4, Friendship 10. Fouled out:
None.
AT WHITESVILLE Genesee Valley (36)
Grusendorf 3 0-1 7, Aquila 5 0-3 11, S. Burrows 6 0-2 14, Bigelow 0 1-2 1, A. Burrows 1 1-2 3. Totals: 15 2-10 36.
Whitesville (80)
Bledsoe 8 4-5 20, Jackson 2 0-0 6, Ainsworth 2 1-2 5, V. Hall 11 10-14 33, Hamilton 1 0-0 2, G. Hall 5 0-0 10, Button 1 0-0 2, Scholl 1 0-0 2. Totals: 31 15-21 80. GV 12 16 26 36 Whitesville 22 41 57 80
Three-point goals: GV 4 (Grusendorf, Aquila, S. Burrows 2); Whitesville 3 (Jackson 2, V. Hall). Total fouls: GV 17, Whitesville 12. Fouled out:
None.
AT OLEAN Allegany-Limestone (42)
Ralston 4 1-3 11, Paterniti 1 0-0 2, DeRose 2 5-5 9, Louser 6 3-4 15, Callen 0 5-6 5. Totals: 13 14-18 42.
Olean (57)
Thomas 0 2-2 2, Martin 2 0-2 4, Sweitzer 2 0-0 4, Parks-Barker 3 2-4 8, Federowicz 2 3-5 7, L. Williams 8 7-8 23, M. Williams 3 3-6 9. Totals: 20 17-27 57. A-L 6 17 27 42 Olean 13 27 48 57
Three-point goals: A-L 2 (Ralston); Olean (none). Total fouls: A-L 10, Olean 17. Fouled out:
None.
AT WELLSVILLE Cuba-Rushford (29)
Forward 1 0-0 3, Lavery 1 0-0 2, Jaffe 1 1-2 3, Demick 1 0-4 2, Searle 7 0-2 17, Taylor 0 1-2 1, Duvall 0 1-2 1. Totals: 11 3-12 29.
Wellsville (53)
Adams 11 2-2 24, Mess 2 0-0 4, Costello 3 1-2 7, Knapp 2 2-2 6, Stisser 2 0-0 4, Robbins 1 0-0 3, Coleman 2 1-2 5. Totals: 23 6-8 53. C-R 9 17 25 29 Wellsville 14 27 39 53
Three-point goals: C-R 4 (Searle 3, Forward); Wellsville 1 (Robbins). Total fouls: C-R 9, Wellsville 11. Fouled out:
None.
JV: Wellsville, 64-16.