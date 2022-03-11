Olean’s new disc golf course at Gargoyle Park will get a chance to impress collegiate players this weekend with the area’s first-ever college disc golf regional qualifier.
The tournament, with seven colleges registered as of Thursday, is set for Saturday starting at 10 a.m. and running through most of the day. The new course previously held a match between Bona and Houghton, but this event promises to bring teams from multiple states.
Teams from St. Bonaventure, Houghton, Rochester Institute of Technology, Penn State, SUNY Brockport, Ohio State and Mercyhurst are registered to compete for the chance to advance to the collegiate national championship.
Rich Longer, a local enthusiast of the sport from the Twin Tiers Disc Golf Club, put in the application for the college regional after speaking with a captain from St. Bonaventure’s team, who noted how far away the nearest qualifying events were.
“I basically had the idea that there’s no collegiate qualifiers in this region of the country, the closest one is Philadelphia or Cincinnati,” Longer said. “So I thought, why not get in on the ground floor as disc golf is growing and Olean put in an awesome disc golf course last year with everything, all the money that got raised.
“I think I reached out last August last year in the fall, that was when the applications were due. So I put in a quick application. They approved it back in September.”
This regional round will be the lone chance to claim one of 54 bids for the national championship in April in North Carolina.
“Disc golf is still budding, so there’s not like any intermediary sectionals, regionals, states,” Longer said. “It’s just one (qualifier), you’ve got regionals and if win one of the bids that they give at regionals, you get to go to the national championship the Division I. They don’t have any qualifiers for women because there aren’t as many women’s teams, so if the women just want to want to play, they can go ahead and do that.”
Men’s teams compete in sets of four, while women’s teams are pairs of two. Schools can send multiple teams to the regional, but only one from each school can make the national tournament.
For those unfamiliar, the sport involves — just as the name suggests — throwing a small plastic disc toward a numbered “hole,” though unlike in traditional golf, a hole is made by throwing the disc into an elevated target basket. Each hole has an assigned par number that competitors aim for.
“The women play like a two-person golf scramble, so they take the best shot, every shot, and the men it’s similar, but it’s it’s (an) alternate scramble,” Longer said. “So they pair off of, of their four guys, they pair off into two and they call ‘em odds and evens. The odds will go off on one tee off on 1, 3, 5, 7, and the evens will go off on 2, 4, 6, and so on. Then they just alternate. So the odds will throw the tee shot on hole one, and then the evens will throw the second shot or putt it for the second shot. And they just keep doing that until they make their shot.
The tournament starts, however, with a singles round.
“They play a singles round and then they average their four guys together to make their first round score,” Longer noted. “And then they second round is the doubles round, they alternate.”
Spectators are welcome for the first-of-its kind event, believed to be not only the first regional tournament in Olean but all of New York. Disc golf can be played rain or shine, with the only exception being for lightning. Longer said the tournament organizers have also made plans for lunch to be available.
“I’m really most excited to see the competitiveness come out in college sports,” Longer said. “Personally I’ve always been a fan of watching college sports over pro sports because there’s so much more passion in that pride for their school that the college kids seem to have. They lay it all in the line. So I’m just excited to see what this is gonna look like. It’s the first, it’s the first of its (kind) that I’ll see, and it’ll be the first in New York.
“I’m just really excited to see the level of play too. I know there’s some, there’s some really highly rated college players coming from Penn State and RIT. Bonaventure has a pretty good player, too, Aidan Sauter is pretty advanced. But I think it’s gonna be interesting too because of the weather conditions. You’ve got that mix, so it could be really low scores if the weather holds off, but if it’s snowing all day, which it could be, I could see some higher scores.”
(Salamanca Press sports editor and Times Herald sports writer Sam Wilson may be contacted at swilson@oleantimesherald.com)