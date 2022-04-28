SALAMANCA — The Olean boys tennis team swept its way to 4-0 in league play (5-0 overall), led by singles victories from Isaac Moses, Alex Blehar and Cavan Boutillette on Thursday.
Olean beat Salamanca 5-0, winning all five matches in straight sets. Alex Linderman and Maxwell Bee took first singles and Maxwell Wolfe and Aaron Arielle won second doubles.
Salamanca fell to 0-4. The Warriors and Huskies will meet again this afternoon for a 4 p.m. start in Olean.
BOYS GOLF
Ellicottville 31.5, Portville 23.5
BOLIVAR — Portville’s Ryan Perkins won the medalist honor, but Ellicottville earned the team victory at Bolivar Golf Course.
In Portville’s season opener, Perkins carded a 46 over nine holes to lead all players. Coleman Carls led Ellicottville (2-3) with a 49 and Christopher Calarco had a 50.
Genesee Valley 35, Hinsdale 20
WELLSVILLE — Hinsdale's Caden Miller recorded a 56 to earn medalist honors, but Genesee Valley earned the team win at Wellsville Country Club.
Dakota Hemphill had a 57 to lead the Jaguars (1-1).
Wellsville 28, Salamanca 26
WELLSVILLE — Salamanca’s Ashton Clark-Sanford carded the low score to earn medalist honors, while Wellsville held off Salamanca for the team victory.
Clark-Sanford shot a score of 44 on nine holes at Wellsville Country Club to lead the Warriors (8-3-1), who were one golfer short of a full lineup due to illness.
Dylon Day led Wellsville (2-2) with a 50.
Fillmore 37.5, Cuba-Rushford 16.5
RUSHFORD — Haley Hall and Isaac Sylvester shared medalist honors with a 58 to key Fillmore (4-0) at Allegheny Hills.
Sebastian Saulter finished just a stroke off that pace with a 59 for Cuba-Rushford (1-2).
GIRLS LACROSSE
Salamanca 16, Springville 3
SALAMANCA — Karolina Crouse netted four goals and Karina Crouse tacked on three more to lead Salamanca (5-1) to a sizeable victory.
Aubrey Hogan and Mariah Downey each had two goals and Jorja Miller produced eight ground balls to aid the Warriors.
BOYS TENNIS
AT SALAMANCA
Olean 5, Salamanca 0
Singles: Moses (O) 6-2, 6-2, Valvo; Blehar (O) 6-1, 6-0 Matteson; Boutillette (O) 6-0, 6-0 Redeye-Desposito
Doubles: Linderman/Bee (P) 6-0, 6-0 Wiltsie/Spring; Wolfe/Arielle (O) 6-0, 6-0 Ingersoll/Cotter
BOYS GOLF
AT BOLIVAR GC
Ellicottville: Carls 49, Calarco 50, Mendell 53, Nuzzo 54, Kruszynski 70
Portville: Perkins 46, Stone 58, Reynolds 63, Cole 68, Mathes 70
AT WELLSVILLE CC
Hinsdale: Miller 56, Howell 72, Bra. Bergstrom 79, Bre. Bergstrom 82, Barton 94
Genesee Valley: Hemphill 57, Guilford 60, Davis 64, Grantier 66, Weaver 67
AT ALLEGHENY HILLS
Fillmore: Hall 58, Sylvester 58, Wiltsy 59, Roeske 61, Cockle 61
Cuba-Rushford: Saulter 59, Fries 64, Kellogg 67, Karn 78