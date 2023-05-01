OLEAN — Jared Morgan and Gavin Weseman made their varsity singles debuts for the Olean High boys tennis team on Monday.
And both made it a memorable one.
In a Salamanca home match which was pushed to the St. Bonaventure Fitness Center due to the rainy weather, Morgan and Weseman each won convincingly at Nos. 1 and 2 singles to key the Huskies to 5-0 sweep of Salamanca. Morgan topped John Matteson, 6-0, 6-0, and Weseman earned a 6-0, 6-0 decision over Gabriel Redeye-Desposito.
Olean, which earned forfeit victories in the other three matches, remained unbeaten at 6-0.
“They only dropped one game between them,” OHS coach Ben Wright noted. “They came out and played really well and with a lot of confidence. It was good to hear them ask me what they needed to work on, what they can do to get better. Everything I said, they ran with it. Both are going to mean a lot to our team this year.”
Salamanca fell to 0-6 (0-5).
BOYS TENNIS
Fillmore 4, Wellsville 1
FILLMORE — Isaiah Sisson pulled out a thrilling three-set (7-5, 5-7, 6-4) decision at No. 2 singles and Eben Schilke won at first singles to lift Fillmore in an indoor match at Houghton College.
Both of the Eagles’ doubles teams won to secure the victory.
“Eben has really found his stride at first, (but) tonight was about Isaiah,” Fillmore coach Randy Crouch said. “He fell behind early in the first, but won the last three and closed it out. He almost repeated that script in the second, but couldn’t finish it. In the third, he was down 3-0 and 4-1 before finally finding a little faith in his strokes. Once he got rolling, he won the last five games and closed it out. That kind of willpower is pretty fun to watch in a freshman.”
Adam Iantorno won in straight-sets at No. 3 singles for Wellsville.
BOYS GOLF
Olean 28, Falconer 27
Southwestern 36, Olean 19
Jamestown 35, Olean 20
JAMESTOWN — Medalist Griffin Bogdanowicz fired a 3-over-par 39 to help keep Southwestern undefeated (13-0, 10-0) with a win at Moonbrook Country Club.
All five of the Trojans’ golfers shot 48 or better. Evan Maloney carded a 41 to finish second overall and lead Jamestown (8-0, 14-1). Talan Stitt placed third overall with a 42 to lead Olean to a narrow win over Falconer and a 1-2 mark on the day.
Randolph 40, Franklinville 15
Randolph 40, Portville 15
Portville 34.5, Franklinville 20.5
FRANKLINVILLE — Carter Davis carded a 5-over-par 41 in rainy conditions to earn the medal and lead Randolph (9-1, 7-0) to a tri-meet sweep at Ischua Valley Country Club.
Garrett Reynolds notched a 49 to lead Portville (2-2, 2-2) past Franklinville. Johnson Li had a 55 for Franklinville (2-5, 1-4).
Fillmore 195, Cuba-Rushford 230
RUSHFORD — Anderson Wiltsey carded a 45 to earn medalist honors and lead Fillmore (6-0) at Allegheny Hills.
Kaden Bell had a 54 for Cuba-Rushford (2-3-1).
FRIDAY
Randolph 35, Allegany-Limestone 20
Randolph 33.5, Ellicottville 21.5
Ellicottville 29.5, Allegany-Limestone 24.5
ALLEGANY — Ryan Lechner fashioned a 3-over-par 38 to earn medalist honors, but Allegany-Limestone (6-3, 3-3) dropped a pair of matches at Birch Run Golf Course.
Owen Nelson carded a 39 and all five of Randolph’s (7-1, 5-0) golfers fired a 44 or better en route to two wins. Cameron Mendell tied for second with a 39 for Ellicottville, which earned a win over A-L, and Chris Calarco and Coleman Carls added a 43 and 44, respectively, for the Eagles (3-3, 2-1).
GIRLS LACROSSE
Williamsville South 9, Salamanca 8, 2 OT
SALAMANCA — Marijah Skye recorded four goals and two assists as Salamanca dropped a heartbreaker.
Trailing 7-3 at halftime, the Warriors rallied to tie it at eight with 47 seconds remaining in regulation and force OT before falling in the second extra session. Aubrey Hogan notched three goals and two assists while Karina Crouse chipped in a goal for Salamanca (5-4, 4-4).
Acey Stevens made a number of saves as she and the defense led the comeback from the back line.
TENNIS
AT OLEAN
Olean 5, Salamanca 0
Singles: Morgan (O) 6-1, 6-0 Matteson; Weseman (O) 6-0, 6-0 Redeye-Desposito; Snyder (O) forfeit
Doubles: Caya/Whitcomb (O) forfeit; Simons/Anumalasetty (O) forfeit
AT HOUGHTON
Fillmore 4, Wellsville 1
Singles: Schilke (F) 6-1, 6-1 Zhang; Sisson (F) 7-5, 5-7, 6-4 Dickerson; Iantorno (W) 6-0, 6-4 Wolfer
Doubles: Boon/Derck (F) 6-3, 6-3 Davidson/Acker; Knapp/Decker (F) 6-3, 6-2 Janssen/Anderson
GOLF
AT MOONBROOK CC
Olean 28, Falconer 27
Southwestern 36, Olean 19
Jamestown 35, Olean 20
Olean: Stitt 42, Bartman 51, Frahm 51, Brokaw 54, Bohdanowycz 58
Falconer: Hannon 43, Pierce 49, Gilbert 52, Brainard 53, Newman 80
Southwestern: Bogdanowicz 39, Lindstrom 45, Rhodes 46, Vaughn 47, Kidder 48
Jamestown: E. Maloney 41, T. Maloney 46, Singleton 49, Johnson 50, Salvaggio 51
AT ISCHUA VALLEY CC
Randolph 40, Franklinville 15
Randolph 40, Portville 15
Portville 34.5, Franklinville 20.5
Randolph: Davis 41, Morrison 42, Slade 43, Beaver 45, Nelson 45
Portville: Reynolds 49, Randolph 50, Vena 52, Perkins 60, Steighner 61
Franklinville: Li 55, Manzo 57, Breton 60, Hatch 62, Herman 64
AT ALLEGHENY HILLS GC
Fillmore 195, Cuba-Rushford 230
Fillmore: Wiltsey 45, Cool 49, Cockle 50, Sanasith 51
Cuba-Rushford: Bell 54, Saulter 56, Kellogg 56, Karn 64
AT BIRCH RUN GC
Randolph 35, Allegany-Limestone 20
Randolph 33.5, Ellicottville 21.5
Ellicottville 29.5, Allegany-Limestone 24.5
Randolph: Nelson 39, Morrison 40, Davis 41, Beaver 43, Slade 44
Ellicottville: Mendell 39, Calarco 43, Carls 44, Nuzzo 47, Kruszynski 57
Allegany-Limestone: Lecnher 38, Hilmey 47, Brairton 48, Peterson 48, Luce 50