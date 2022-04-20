OLEAN — Olean swept the doubles matches and dropped just one singles match en route to a 4-1 victory over Southwestern in its first league match of the boys tennis season.
Issac Moses and Cavan Butlillette dropped just three combined games en route to singles victories. Alex Linderman and Maxwell Bee and Maxwell Wolf and Aaron Aiello won their doubles matches in straight sets.
“It was a good matchup for us and I think our guys showed that they really want to be at the top of the league this year,” Olean coach Ben Wright said.
GOLFFillmore 39, Cuba-Rushford 16CUBA — A trio of Fillmore golfers tied to earn the medalist honor and lead the Eagles to a win at Allegheny Hills Golf Course.
Anderson Wiltsy, Haley Hall and Reid Cockle all carded a 9-hole score of 58 to lead Fillmore.
Sebastian Saulter led Cuba-Rushford (0-1) with a 61.
GIRLS LACROSSENorth Tonawanda 12, Salamanca 5NORTH TONAWANDA — North Tonawanda handed Salamanca its first loss of the season after taking a 7-3 halftime lead.
Captain Laila Zolner had three goals and Mariah Downey and Marijah Skye had one goal each.
BOYS TENNIS
AT OLEANOlean 4, Southwestern 1Singles:
Hacksma (S) 4-6, 6-4, 6-2 Blehar; Moses (0) 6-1, 6-0 Livingston; Butlillette (O) 6-0, 6-2 Phancuf.
Doubles:
Linderman/Bee (O) 6-2, 6-2 Nolan Lefler/Matt Lefler; Wolf/Aiello (O) 6-3, 6-1 Moore/Marshall.
GOLFAT ALLEGHENY HILLSFillmore 39, Cuba-Rushford 16Cuba-Rushford:
Saulter 61, Fries 72, Kellogg 73, Karn 79, Fuller 94
Fillmore: Cockle 58, Hall 58, Wiltsy 58, Roeske 60, Cole 71