OLEAN — Before this last week, the Olean High boys tennis team hadn’t competed in nearly two years.
Safe to say, it’s picked up where it left off in 2019 and before.
Mark Brown, Isaac Moses and Alex Blehar all picked up straight-sets singles victories — the latter two by matching 6-0, 6-0 marks — to guide Olean to a 5-0 triumph over Allegany-Limestone in a CCAA match on Thursday.
Brown was given a battle at No. 1 singles by Thinus Marais before winning 6-2, 6-4. The doubles teams of Alex Linderman and Cavan Boutillette and Byron Ring and Aaron Aiello added triumphs for Olean.
The Huskies’ victory followed a 5-0 season-opening win over Salamanca last Tuesday.
“We have 22 kids out this year, a lot of new kids that have never played before, and I can’t get them off the court,” Olean coach Ben Wright said. “The match ended at 6 and we’re still here two hours after it ended.
“The mentality of these kids is huge right now. They all want to be in the top seven, and they’re very eager to get better as fast as possible. The passion these kids have for the sport is above any other level I’ve coached. They may not be my best team right now, but their love of the sport is right there.”
TENNIS
Fillmore’s Schilke wins AC singles title
HOUGHTON — Freshman Eben Schilke defeated teammate Carter Sisson, 6-4, 6-4, in an all-Fillmore final to claim the Allegany County singles title at the Section 5 qualifier at Houghton College.
Cuba-Rushford’s Nate Cole and Aaron Kumpf battled through the consolation draw to earn the final two singles berths in the Class D tournament.
In doubles, Zach Herring and Colby Wolfer topped teammates Ryan Ballard and Joe Derck, 6-1, 6-0, in another all-Fillmore championship. Scio’s doubles teams of Brenden Loucks and Jude Marion and Ben Weimer and Corey Field earned the final two qualifying spots for the Class D doubles event.
Those players will advance to sectionals on May 29 at Canandaigua Middle School.
“I’m really happy for Colby and Zach to be able to get a county title under their belt before they graduate,” Fillmore coach Randy Crouch said. “The singles semifinals were really competitive. Aaron and Nate are really good players who get better every time I see them play, but Carter and Eben did a great job of battling and finding ways to be successful.
“In the final, Eben and Carter went back and forth. Eben was just able to come up with the one big service hold when he needed it in each set.”
GIRLS LACROSSE
Salamanca 10, Springville 3
SALAMANCA — Marla Warrior tallied five goals and Ryleigh John notched three to lift Salamanca.
Monique White and Aubrey Hogan each added a marker for the Warriors (2-1).
AT OLEAN
Olean 5, Allegany-Limestone 0
Singles: Brown (O) 6-2, 6-4 Marais; Isaac Moses (O) 6-0, 6-0 Volz; Alex Blehar (O) 6-0, 6-0 Kunder
Doubles: Linderman/Boutillette (O) 6-0, 6-0 Dedrick/Sanzo; Ring/Aiello (O) 6-2, 6-0 Missel/Waugaman