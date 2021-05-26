JAMESTOWN -- Mark Brown and Alex Blehar each had straight-sets singles victories, dropping just a single game between them, to key Olean to a 5-0 win over Jamestown.

The doubles team of Alex Linderman and Cavan Boutillette won at No. 1 doubles for the Huskies (4-0, 3-0), who added two more wins via forfeit.

Olean returns to action tomorrow at Southwestern.

AT JAMESTOWN

Singles: Brown (O) 6-0, 6-0 Nugent; Blehar (O) 6-0, 6-1 Malarkey; Ash-West (O) 1-0 forfeit

Doubles: Linderman/Boutillette (O) 6-2, 6-3 Anderson/Isabella; Wolfe/Bee (O) 1-0 forfeit

Trending Food Videos

Loading...
Loading...