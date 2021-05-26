JAMESTOWN -- Mark Brown and Alex Blehar each had straight-sets singles victories, dropping just a single game between them, to key Olean to a 5-0 win over Jamestown.
The doubles team of Alex Linderman and Cavan Boutillette won at No. 1 doubles for the Huskies (4-0, 3-0), who added two more wins via forfeit.
Olean returns to action tomorrow at Southwestern.
AT JAMESTOWN
Singles: Brown (O) 6-0, 6-0 Nugent; Blehar (O) 6-0, 6-1 Malarkey; Ash-West (O) 1-0 forfeit
Doubles: Linderman/Boutillette (O) 6-2, 6-3 Anderson/Isabella; Wolfe/Bee (O) 1-0 forfeit