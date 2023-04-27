JAMESTOWN — The Olean boys tennis team swept its way to a key 5-0 road triumph over Southwestern in a CCAA matchup on Thursday.
All three singles players won in straight sets to spark the win.
Isaac Moses pulled out a 6-3, 6-4 triumph over Brayden Haaksma at first singles while Cavan Boutillette (6-1, 6-1) and Alex Linderman (6-4, 6-1) were also victorious.
“It was a great match,” Olean coach Ben Wright said. “I wasn’t sure we were gonna win today. I know it was 5-0 … I don’t think they graduated anybody from last year and I graduated four of my top seven.
“Their No. 1 basically crushed my No. 1 last year; Isaac maybe took three or four total games (from them). He did great today. It was a team collaboration that got this win for us.”
Both doubles matches required tiebreakers, with Luke Carlson and Ethan Peace winning first doubles after a first-set tiebreak. Alex Ash-West and Christian Oakes took second doubles after dropping the first set 6-2, winning the second on a tiebreak (7-4) and taking the last 6-4.
The win shows Olean’s growth from a year ago, coach Ben Wright said.
“It was incredible, it was a lot of fun,” he said. “(I’m) super excited for them. They had all the confidence in the world and that was basically what we needed.
“Our second doubles were down a lot and came back to take the second set to a tiebreaker and won almost every point (from there) and stayed strong the rest of the match.”
GIRLS LACROSSE
Lake Shore 21, Salamanca 6
ANGOLA — Marijah Skye led the Salamanca attack with three goals, and Karina Crouse scored two of her own in the road loss.
Salamanca fell to 5-3 (4-3 league). Alleyana Abrams and Mikaela Tennity each had an assist.
BOYS TENNIS
Fillmore 5, Cuba-Rushford 0
FILLMORE — Joe Derck and Ezra Knapp each picked up singles victories in Game 1 to lead Fillmore.
Mark Wolfer and Henry Decker won the two singles matchups for Fillmore in Game 2.
Genesee Valley/Belfast 3, Bolivar-Richburg 2
BOLIVAR — Spencer Rambaran won at third singles and Genesee Valley/Belfast swept the doubles contests to secure the win.
Trevor Clark and Gavin Kenyon won at first doubles (including a first-set tiebreak) and Liliana Porter and Luke Snyder took No. 2 doubles, both coming in straight sets.
Anthony Densmore won first singles for Bolivar-Richburg and Ben Kisel took second singles in three sets against James Frawley.
BOYS GOLF
Ellicottville 28, Franklinville 27
FRANKLINVILLE — Ellicottville (2-2, 1-1) held on for a narrow win as Cameron Mendell and Coleman Carls each carded a 45 over nine holes at Ischua Valley Country Club.
Ari Riling claimed medalist honors for Franklinville with an 8-over-par 44. Kaleb Manzo had a 48 for the Panthers (2-3, 1-1).
Also for Ellicottville, Christopher Calarco carded a 47.
Bolivar-Richburg 240, Hinsdale 260
FRANKLINVILLE — Hinsdale’s Caden Miller earned medalist honors with a score of 51 at Ischua Valley Country Club, but the Bobcats fell to 0-4 this season.
Parker Worth led Bolivar-Richburg with a 58.
Fillmore 205, Genesee Valley/Belfast 223
RUSHFORD — Fillmore’s Anderson Wiltsey claimed medalist honors with a score of 42 (7-over-par) at Allegheny Hills.
Reid Cockle carded a 47 to help the Eagles (5-0, 3-0).
Chris Weaver and Justin Hill tied for the low score for Genesee Valley/Belfast (2-3-1, 2-1-1) at 53 each.
BOYS TENNIS
BOYS GOLF
