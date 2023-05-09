OLEAN — The Olean High boys tennis team couldn’t have asked for much more on its Senior Night.
By the end, the Huskies had won all five matches in straight sets and surrendered just eight total games along the way.
Isaac Moses, Cavan Boutillette and Alex Linderman all earned singles triumphs to lead Olean to a 5-0 sweep of Jamestown in a CCAA matchup on Tuesday at the St. Bonaventure Fitness Center. The teams of Luke Carlson and Preston Conner and Alex Ash-West and Christian Oakes won in similarly convincing fashion.
“They all played well,” Olean coach Ben Wright said of his active seven. “Cavan and Isaac did everything I asked them to do … and they needed the work for (today, when the duo returns to Lakewood for the CCAA doubles semifinals). It was a good win. Jamestown’s a young team, a very athletic team. The scores look great for us, but (Jamestown) has no seniors, a great attitude, good coaches. They’re definitely getting better every match, but so are we.”
GIRLS LACROSSE
Salamanca 13, Springville 4
SALAMANCA — Aubrey Hogan registered six points (2 goals, 4 assists) to propel Salamanca to a Senior Night victory.
Marijah Skye posted four goals and an assist, Beya John had three goals and defender Sydnie John notched two goals.
Mariah Downey and Mikaela Tennity each added one goal and Karina Crouse and Kelsey Rohwer chipped in a helper apiece for the Warriors (8-4, 6-4).
The Salamanca defense limited Springville to 13 shots on net.
BOYS GOLF
Falconer 30, Olean 25
FALCONER — In a high-level match in which six of 10 qualifying golfers shot 45 or better, Talan Stitt fired a 3-over-par 39 for Olean, but the Huskies fell just short at Breezewood Country Club.
Drew Brokaw carded a 45 for Olean (7-8, 6-10. Curtis Hannon led Falconer (11-13, 9-7) with a 41.
Ellicottville 37, Portville 18
Portville 30, Salamanca 22
BOLIVAR — Christopher Calarco and Giancarlo Nuzzo both registered a 50 to lead Ellicottville at Bolivar Golf Club.
Ashton Clark-Sanford carded a 46 to earn medalist honors for Salamanca (1-10, 1-6), which had just three golfers. Andrew Steighner and Nate Perkins both had a 53 for Portville (3-4, 3-4).
AT BREEZEWOOD CC
Olean: Stitt 39, Brokaw 45, Bartman 47, Camp 47, Bohdanowycz 48
Falconer: Hannon 41, Brainard 44, Barber 45, Pierce 45, Gilbert 53
AT BOLIVAR GC
Salamanca: Clark-Sanford 46, Krantz 47, Breazeale 72
Ellicottville: Calarco 50, Nuzzo 50, LaCroix 51, Carls 52, Kruszynski 61
Portville: Steighner 53, Perkins 53, Randolph 56, Stives 66, Wenke 66
OLEAN
Olean 5, Jamestown 0
Singles: Moses (O) 6-2, 6-0 Isabella; Boutillette (O) 6-0, 6-1 Jolly; Linderman (O) 6-0, 6-0 Blakeslee
Doubles: Carlson/Preston Conner (O) 6-4, 6-1 Bane/Miller; Ash-West/Oakes (O) 6-0, 6-0 Johnson/Degnan