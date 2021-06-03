ORCHARD PARK — The Olean boys tennis team wanted no part of having to settle for a conditioning practice.
So it did whatever was needed to stage its match.
And in this case, that meant playing at three different venues, twice getting in the car and finishing over an hour from home.
Mark Brown, Isaac Moses and Alex Blehar all earned one-sided singles victories and Olean weathered both the rain and wacky road trip to down Royalton-Hartland, 4-1, in a Section 6 Class B team matchup on Thursday.
After realizing they wouldn’t be able to play at home due to an early drizzle, the higher-seeded Huskies reached out to Springville High School, a central location, which told them their indoor courts were being occupied, but that there were available outdoor courts at nearby Sprague Brook Park in Glenwood.
There, Olean took an early 2-0 lead before “it started downpouring,” leaving the teams again in search of a new surface.
After another round of phone calls, they drove another 15 miles north to Orchard Park, which was dry and whose outdoor courts were open. That’s where, behind a win at No. 1 doubles from Alex Linderman and Cavan Boutilette, the Huskies were able to finish off what will surely go down as a memorable victory.
“This morning, the kids were pumped to play in Olean, and so was I,” OHS coach Ben Wright said. “(Our kids) were the higher seed and they felt they’d earned it. But it came down to, we either play that match somewhere else or we don’t play it.
“I thought we adapted very well moving from place to place. And for them, they just love the sport, they love to play. They’d rather have that match (regardless of location) than a conditioning day, which is what it was going to be.”
Olean will meet top-seeded Maple Grove in the second round on Tuesday. Due to COVID-19, this is the first year since 1976 that sectional play is being held with a team format, rather than individually.
“My athletic director’s going to kill me,” Wright joked, addressing the mileage they put on the school-owned car. “But he’s okay with it. We wanted to try to get it in no matter what.”
CCAA DIVISION IChautauqua Lake 36, Olean 30OLEAN — Brendon Ramsey (152 pounds) won by fall in only 11 seconds and Chautauqua Lake won four of six contested matches to pull out a narrow victory.
Isaiah Deemer (145) and Chris Bargy (189) both won by decision for Olean, which had two others — Damon Liguori (138) and Nate Gabler (172) — fall short in scoring.
NON-LEAGUEPioneer 57, Portville 3YORKSHIRE — In the biggest match of the night, Alex Miley earned a 2-0 decision over Portville’s Jayden Lassiter at 172 pounds to highlight a dominant win for Pioneer.
Xander Kirsch (126), Kameron Riordan (145), Brady Heckathorn (152), Zack Russell (189) and Alex Schenk (215) all won by fall for the Panthers (3-0), who received a sudden victory win from Brandon Doyle (138) a 5-0 triumph from Aedonn Landphair (132)
Dakota Mascho won by decision at 160 pounds for Portville’s lone win.
“It was really exciting tonight because it was our last home match, and it was great for them,” Pioneer coach Chris Edwards said. “Our kids did a really nice job; (they were) attacking, scoring points the entire match.
“(At 172), Miley placed third in the section last year, and he ends up beating Lassiter, who was a sectional finalist. It was a marquee match, and it was great to have on Senior Night.”
TENNIS AT ORCHARD PARK Olean 4, Royalton-Hartland 1
Singles: Brown (O) 6-0, 6-0 Peracciny; Moses (O) 6-1, 6-3 Decker; Blehar (O) 6-0, 6-1 Quinn Doubles: Linderman/Boutillette (O) 6-1, 6-1 Scott/Santos; Gutierrez/Stern (RH) 6-1, 1-6, 6-2 Aiello/Wolfe
WRESTLING AT OLEAN Chautauqua Lake 36, Olean 30
102: Seager (C) 1:14 N. Herrington, 110: S. Herrington (O) forfeit, 118: Joslun (C) forfeit, 126: Ohlsson (C) forfeit, 132: Bourgouis (C) forfeit, 138: Harris (C) 8-1 Liguori, 145: Deemer (O) 14-12 Malecki, 152: Ramsey (C) :11 N. Wilkinson, 160: O’Dell (O) forfeit, 172: Watson (C) 8-3 Gabler, 189: Bargy (O) 17-11 Wolcott, 215: Walsh (O) forfeit, 285: Kayes (O) forfeit.
AT YORKSHIRE Pioneer 57, Portville 3
102: double forfeit, 110: Lacy (Pi) forfeit, 118: D. Kirsch (Pi) forfeit, 126*: X. Kirsch (Pi) 3:31 DeYoe, 132: Landphair (Pi) 5-0 Zeigler, 138: Doyle (Pi) sud. victory 5-3 Haberly, 145: Riordan (Pi) 2:54 Langdon, 152: Heckathorn (Pi) 1:05 Pascucci, 160: Mascho (Po) 6-0 Bennett, 172: Miley (Pi) 2-0 Lassiter, 189: Russell (Pi) 5:19 Morrison, 215: Schenk (Pi) :50 Manroe, 285: Noel (Pi) forfeit.