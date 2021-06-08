BEMUS POINT — It isn’t often that the Olean High boys tennis team is truly tested.
The Huskies, during the regular season, at least, have made 5-0 victories and prolonged league winning streaks the norm.
They were faced with real adversity on Tuesday, however. And they responded in impressive fashion.
Mark Brown rallied from an early hole for a straight-sets triumph at No. 1 singles and Olean’s top doubles won in three sets as the Huskies pulled out a narrow 3-2 decision over top-seeded Maple Grove in team sectional play. By the end, Olean had won on a day where its top player trailed 4-1, its No. 2 player was forced to retire due to an injury and both doubles matches went the distance.
“We were under pressure the whole time, and the kids persevered crazy well,” OHS coach Ben Wright said.
“It really came down to … my first doubles team (Alex Linderman and Cavan Boutilette) played amazing. Mark, down 4-1, finally found his rhythm in the sixth game at first singles and my No. 3 guy (Alex Blehar) really played tough. He definitely showed tremendous improvement from the last couple matches to today. He went up a level of tennis, for sure, in my book.”
Olean will meet the winner of this week’s quarterfinal between Southwestern and Alden in next week’s semifinals.
WRESTLINGNON-LEAGUEPioneer 42, Chautauqua Lake 15MAYVILLE — Six competitors won by decision and three others added triumphs by forfeit as Pioneer came away with another convincing win.
Dan Kirsch (126), Xander Kirsch (132), Kameron Riordan (145), Brady Heckathorn (152), Alex Miley (172) and Zach Russell all picked up victories on the mat for the Panthers (4-0).
“There were three matchups of sectional place-finisher on sectional place-finisher, some really good wrestling,” Pioneer coach Chris Edwards said. “I thought it was great. We came out and the kids looked great, we wrestled hard in some really competitive situations.”
Jack Bourgeois (138) won by decision for Chautauqua Lake.
Pioneer, ranked No. 2 in Western New York, visits the region’s No. 1 team, Falconer, on Thursday.
GIRLS LACROSSELockport 14, Salamanca 9SALAMANCA — Marla Warrior recorded six goals and an assist while Ryleigh John posted two goals as Salamanca fell short.
Monique White added a goal for the Warriors (6-4, 6-3).
TENNIS AT BEMUS POINT Olean 3, Maple Grove 2
Singles:
Brown (O) 7-5, 6-1 P. Demink; T. Demink (MG) 6-1, ret. Moses; Blehar (O) 6-4, 6-4 F. Demink
Doubles:
Linderman/Boutilette (O) 6-4, 4-6, 6-2 Crisanti/Padd; Weathrup/Weston (MG) 5-7, 6-2, 3-6 Aiello/Wolfe
WRESTLING AT MAYVILLE Pioneer 42, Chautauqua Lake 15
102: Seger (CL) forfeit, 110: Joslyn (CL) forfeit, 118: Lacy (P) forfeit, 126: D. Kirsch (P) 4-0 Ohlsson, 132: X. Kirsch (P) 3-2 Harris, 138: Bourgeois (CL) 4-2 Doyle, 145: Riordan (P) 6-0 Malecki, 152*: Heckathorn (P) 1-0 Ramsey, 160: Bennett (P) forfeit, 172: Miley (P) 5-1 Watson, 189: Russell (P) 7-5 Wolcott, 215: Schenk (P) forfeit, 285: Noel (P) forfeit.