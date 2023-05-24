ORCHARD PARK — Isaac Moses and Cavan Boutillette more than deserved their place at sectionals.
After all, this was a duo that had, two weeks earlier, reached the CCAA final.
But did their coach foresee a run to the Section 6 final four and locking up a spot in the state tournament? Not necessarily. And that’s how, once again, members of the Olean tennis team reached a new level of what Ben Wright thought was possible.
Moses and Boutillette, after falling to the field’s No. 1 seed in the semifinals, rebounded to win the third-place match and secure Section 6’s final spot at states at the doubles tournament on Wednesday at Orchard Park High School.
The Huskies duo, seeded seventh, bowed to Orchard Park’s Hamilton and Taylor McGrath in the Final Four, but even in doing so, they were the only foe to take a set from the Quakers’ tandem, winning 7-6 (7-5) in Set 1 before losing in three (6-4, 6-2). They then shook off that loss to knock out the No. 6 seed, Orchard Park’s Will Roberts and Griffin Watson, 6-3, 6-4.
Moses and Boutillette are the fifth doubles pairing to earn a trip to states under Wright, and the first since Filip Morawski and Thomas Bates in 2019. They’ll now head to Queens for the NYSPHSAA event, set for Friday, June 2, at the famed Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.
“No,” said Wright, when asked if he thought he had a state-level doubles team on his roster this year. “But not because I underestimated them; I think all season it’s just been about giving them the positive reinforcement that maybe they didn’t have and challenging them to be better than they were.
“That’s what happened. (On Tuesday), they played two fantastic teams and beat both of them. Today, they won a tiebreaker in the first set and had a second-set lead against the best team in the tournament. You could see their confidence at the end of the season growing by the day.”
Allegany-Limestone star Thinus Marais fell just shy of earning a trip to the state singles tournament, bowing to the bracket’s No. 1 and No. 3 seed on Wednesday after also reaching the Section 6 semifinals. He took top-seeded Alex Wheat, of Amherst, to three sets before coming up short.
But overall, it was an impressive showing for the local CCAA teams, one which culminated with another Olean tandem advancing to Queens.
“What an incredible day,” Wright added. “Thinus played two crazy matches to finish fourth in all of Section 6. … I’m so incredibly proud of him, and it’s been great to watch him grow on the courts.
“For my guys to be seeded seventh out of 16 teams to make it to this level and finish third was over the top. These two guys get to go to the Big Apple. I’m just super happy for them and there aren’t two kids who are more deserving.”