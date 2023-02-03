OLEAN — The Olean High boys swimming and diving team took second of four teams at the CCAA Championship on Friday. Frewsburg ran away with the team title, racking up 493 points, but Olean finished well ahead of third and fourth with 347 points.

In total, the Huskies garnered two second-place finishes, three third-place finishes and a handful of other top fives.

Tags

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social