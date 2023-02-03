OLEAN — The Olean High boys swimming and diving team took second of four teams at the CCAA Championship on Friday. Frewsburg ran away with the team title, racking up 493 points, but Olean finished well ahead of third and fourth with 347 points.
In total, the Huskies garnered two second-place finishes, three third-place finishes and a handful of other top fives.
Gavin Weseman and Landon Johnson led the way for Olean. Weseman placed second in the 100 butterfly (1:00.76) and fourth in the 200 IM (2:20.75) while Johnson was third in the 200 IM (2:18.91) and fourth in the 100 backstroke (1:02.35) and both swam on a pair of fourth-place relay teams — the 200 medley (1:51.58) and 400 freestyle (3:44.21).
Additionally, Sean Howard was fourth in the 200 free (2:03.45), Dawson Mallery claimed third in the 100 butterfly (1:11.57) and D.J. Ruszkowski was fourth in the 500 free (6:05.29) while Lucas Peterson-Volz was fifth (6:12.30). Zach Clayson was fifth in the 100 back (1:04.73), Dominic Breton took third in the 100 breast (1:13.38) and Johnson Li fourth in the 100 breast (1:22.92).
Clayson and Breton teamed with Weseman and Johnson for fourth in the 200 medley relay, and Breton helped Olean to second in the 200 free relay (1:39.84) alongside Li, Howard and Nick Hillman. Howard and Clayson were part of the fourth-place 400 freestyle relay team.
Grady Moore (200 IM, 100 fly), Gannon Moore (100 free, 100 back) and Logan Hren (200 free, 500 free) each logged a pair of firsts for Frewsburg, which captured first in 11 of 12 events.
Dunkirk finished third with 204 points and Panama was fourth with 146 points.
BOYS VOLLEYBALLAllegany-Limestone 3, Bolivar-Richburg 0ALLEGANY — In its inaugural boys volleyball season, Allegany-Limestone will have a chance to play for a championship.
Seeded second in the Allegany County league playoffs, the Gators won their home semifinal, sweeping Bolivar-Richburg 25-18, 25-19, 25-18.
Jacob Herbert led the Gators with seven kills, five aces and five blocks while A.J. Riordan marked a team-high nine kills.
Andrew Forrest made eight kills while Tyler Griffin dished out 19 assists and served for eight aces.
A-L will await the winner of a Wellsville at Cuba-Rushford semifinal originally scheduled for Friday but postponed to Monday due to inclement weather. If No. 1 C-R wins, the Rebels will host the championship; if No. 5 Wellsville wins, the Lions will travel to Allegany.
“We’re excited, the boys are excited,” A-L coach Mark Riordan said. “It’s been a long journey. We started off learning this all together, as a baseball coach coaching volleyball and a bunch of other sports kids playing volleyball.
“We put it together and answered the call in the playoffs, (We’ve been) trying to concentrate on some little things, getting serves in, not handing other teams points, playing smart, moving it around. (We) don’t always need three hits. We’re getting smarter, getting a little more crafty as we go on with this. It’s been a fun group of kids, we’re really enjoying it.”