OLEAN — The third time was still a charm for the Olean High boys basketball team against cross-town rival Allegany-Limestone.
The Huskies won their third matchup of the season — one in the Joe DeCerbo Memorial Tournament and two in CCAA West I play — by a 58-47 margin Tuesday night.
Kamdyn McClain led the way for the Huskies with 20 points and Zion James added 17 points. Jack DeRose made three 3-pointers for nine points.
Tyler Curran scored 17 points for the Gators (10-6, 3-3), while Andrew Giardini had 14 points and Hudson Kwiatkowski had 10 points.
Olean led after each quarter, including a 27-19 halftime advantage.
“Allegany-Limestone is a really tough team,” Olean coach Tim Kolasinski said. “I felt like defensively we did a really good job of trying to close down the paint, keep the score down and hit some shots that allowed us to keep the lead throughout the first and second quarter. I thought it was really big at the end of the second quarter, Tyler Curran hit a 3 to cut our lead from 8 to 5 and we got the last shot of the half and hit a 3 to put it back up to 8. I thought that was kind of indicative of how the rest of the game went where the just kept coming and coming, making runs and we just seemed to be able to find some answers and come right back when we needed to.”
Olean (11-1, 5-0) also bounced back from its first loss, a 59-46 setback against Hilton on Saturday.
“Obviously they didn’t like losing, but I think they learned a lesson from the game,” Kolasinski said. “They came out and they’re going to play hard in a rivalry game like Allegany-Limestone as it is, but I think there’s a little more motivation maybe.”
CCAA WEST I
Fredonia 74, Salamanca 48
FREDONIA — Fredonia avenged a 92-60 loss from earlier in the season by nearly as large a scoring margin, running away with the rematch.
Ethan Fry and Nick Whitfield led the Hillbillies with 23 and 22 points, respectively.
Cole Hedlund scored 16 points, Harley Hoag had 11 points and Andy Herrick scored 10 for Salamanca in its first league loss (10-3 overall, 4-1 league). The Warriors were without leading scorer Lucus Brown due to an unspecified team matter.
“Start to finish, they outplayed us,” Salamanca coach Adam Bennett said. “They had a really good gameplan. That’s on me. We’ve got to do a better job of getting prepared. We faced quite a bit of adversity this week and we didn’t respond the way we needed to tonight.
“We’ve got to make sure that we’re much better defensively, in transition and off the glass and play the way that we’ve been playing all year.”
CCAA CENTRAL
Portville 46, Cassadaga Valley 42
SINCLAIRVILLE — Portville (6-10) held on for a narrow victory, led by three double-digit scorers and a near-triple double.
Maxx Yehl had 12 rebounds and nine blocks with his eight points for the Panthers.
Luke Petruzzi scored a team-high 12 points, Luke Petryszak added 11 points and Aidan Defazio had 10 points and four assists.
Wyatt Harrington had 12 points for Cassadaga Valley.
CCAA EAST
Franklinville 66, Forestville 22
FRANKLINVILLE — Blake Frank once again led Franklinville in the scorebook and filled out an impressive stat sheet to pace a league victory for the Panthers (10-5, 2-3).
Frank had 29 points, seven rebounds, five assists, three steals and four blocks.
Logan Green (nine rebounds, four steals and Beau Bielecki had 12 points each. Hayden Trietley grabbed seven rebounds.
Forestville fell to 0-10.
Cattaraugus-Little Valley 64, Pine Valley 54
CATTARAUGUS — Josh Halterman caught fire from long distance, making seven 7-pointers in a 28-point performance to lead Cattaraugus-Little Valley in knocking off first-place Pine Valley.
John Visnkesky added 15 points for CLV (10-5, 3-3). The T-Wolves avenged a 59-39 road loss and handed Pine Valley its first league loss.
“After our first game against them they really took advantage of the high post on us,” CLV coach Josh Forster said. “So we decided to try and not let (Bryce) Sercu touch the ball. He’s a heck of a player in there and tough to stop but the boys came out and executed the game plan and played a great team game.”
Wayne Libby led Pine Valley (11-2, 5-1) with 18 points.
North Collins 51, Ellicottville 49, OT
NORTH COLLINS — North Collins won on an overtime buzzer-beater after rallying out of an eight-point halftime deficit.
Lucas Marsh had 15 points, six rebounds and five assists for Ellicottville (3-11). Caedon Wyatt had 14 points and six rebounds and Braylon Wyatt grabbed nine rebounds.
Matt Sweet had 18 points for North Collins. Derek Ebersole had 13 points and Jose Luna and Chris Smith had 10 each.
“It was a hard-fought game,” Ellicottville coach Dave McCann said. “We had a chance to go ahead with a 1-and-1 with 2.6 seconds left and we missed the front end. Then it went into overtime, we were tied on the last possession and North Collins was able to get an offensive rebound put-back at the buzzer.”
IAC
New Life Christian 54, Archbishop Walsh 49
OLEAN — Timothy Hutter led New Life Christian (7-6) with 26 points while Nii-Noi Hanson-Nortey had 15 points on five 3-pointers.
Russell Maine had 25 points for Archbishop Walsh (3-9) while Luca Quinn had 13 points.
“We’re so young, we got it down to four in the fourth quarter, we’ve just got to learn how to win, how to finish the game,” Walsh coach Andy Moore said. Defensively we had a hard time getting stops when we needed them to win the game.”