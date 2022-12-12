OLEAN — Securing a rebound and drawing a foul with a four-point lead and just 8.1 seconds to go, the win looked practically in the bag for the Olean boys basketball team.
Not so fast.
In the “untangling of players,” as coach Tim Kolasinski called it, after the rebound, an official called a second foul, this one a technical, against an Olean player for what he deemed a shove of a Depew counterpart. The technical gave Depew life when, after Olean missed the front end of a one-and-one, the Wildcats made both of theirs, then drove to the basket for a tying basket and a foul for a potential go-ahead free throw.
Just seconds after trailing by four, Depew had a chance to take the lead, but missed the free throw, sending the game to overtime, 51-51, after the Huskies could not get a clean look at the basket on an inbounds play with 3.8 seconds left. From there, Depew didn’t trail again, making a 3-pointer on the opening possession of overtime and outscoring the Huskies 13-7 in the extra period for a stunning 64-58 non-league road win Saturday afternoon.
Caedyn Tingley scored 16 points to lead Olean (1-2) while Isaiah Smith scored 12 points and Jack DeRose had 11 points.
For Depew, Jemery Clarke had 27 points while Thomas Che added 14 points and Logan Shipley had 12 points.
“We have a lot of new faces and we're trying to learn about who we are right now and what's going to be our best way to play,” Olean Tim Kolasinski said. “But I thought for the most part we played hard, we just had some mistakes we needed to clean up and Depew played very hard and it was a closely contested game. I think maybe at one point we had an eight or nine-point lead during the game, but for the most part it was a close game all the way through.
“It just came down to we had to close it out and just didn't. We gave them an opportunity to hang around and obviously they took advantage."
JACK BUSH TOURNAMENT
Consolation: Andover/Whitesville 53, Northern Potter 47
WESTFIELD, Pa. — C.J. Estep registered 17 points and Colton Calladine and Jack Belmont each had eight to lift Andover/Whitesville.
After falling behind 18-11 early, A/W chipped away until tying it at 39 through the third quarter, then used a 14-8 fourth frame to win it. Belmont and Brody Vance both hit 3s in that quarter to help put A/W on top. In a game that featured 43 fouls, A/W made 13-of-30 at the line, including a few big ones late.
Ty Daniels had a team-best 15 points for Northern Potter.
Championship: Cowanesque Valley 47, Genesee Valley/Belfast 29
WESTFIELD, Pa. — Cayden Moon scored 24 points, including four 3-pointers, and Fletcher Good added 11 to key Cowanesque Valley to a championship victory.
Tied at 8 through eight minutes, CV outscored GV/B 29-13 over the middle two quarters to take control.
Max Wedge led Genesee Valley/Belfast with seven points. Jacob Borden made the All-Tournament Team.
ALLEGANY COUNTY IAABO TOURNAMENT
Consolation: Cuba-Rushford 62, C.G Finney 61
WELLSVILLE — Hunter Scott led Cuba-Rushford to a bounce-back victory, taking the Allegany County IAABO Tournament’s consolation game as he scored a game-high 20 points.
The Rebels (5-1) made 13 3-pointers, led by Scott’s six treys. Braedon Wight added 12 points on four 3-pointers.
For C.G. Finney (2-3), Nick Pasquantonio scored 15 points and Braedon Broome had 13 points while Ethan Krog and Tyus Rodes had 12 points each.
“I could not be prouder of the way our guys responded after last night,” C-R interim coach Rob Wight said. “Luke Brooks, Jack Frank and Jacob Smith did an excellent job taking care of the basketball against their pressure. Braeden Wight and Hunter Scott did a great job shooting the basketball.
“Overall, I was impressed with our intensity on the defensive end and with rebounding the basketball especially being outsized.”
Championship: Wellsville 70, Fillmore 46
WELLSVILLE — Cody Costello and Logan Dunbar combined for 45 points to lead Wellsville to its second-straight IAABO Tournament title.
Costello racked up 23 points, including five of the Lions' nine 3-pointers. Dunbar posted 22 points down low as part of that two-headed attack.
Wellsville opened a 16-8 advantage and had a double-digit lead in the second quarter before Fillmore managed to trim the deficit to eight (31-23) at halftime. The Lions, though, clamped down with a 21-4 third quarter to put the game out of reach.
J.J. Howard added a double-double of 10 points and 13 boards for Wellsville, now 4-0 with a pair of tournament championships.
“It always feels good to be 4-0 to start the season,” Lions coach Tom Muska said to wellsvillesports.com. “I’m really proud of that run we were able to make in the third quarter. Everything for us really starts on the defensive end, and it’s something that we’ve always preached since day one. We need to keep that focus next week to stay on top.”
Mitch Ward tallied a team-high 11 points while Eben Schilke sank three treys for the Eagles (2-1).