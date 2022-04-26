DUNKIRK — Lucas Hoffman and Ryan Kelly both shot a 3-over par 39 to edge Olean’s Kamdyn McClain for medalist honors and lead Fredonia to a narrow victory in a boys golf match on Tuesday at Shorewood Country Club.
Fredonia topped Olean, 29-26, but the Huskies managed a split by beating Dunkirk, 36-19.
McClain notched a 40 while Talan Stitt had a 47 for Olean (5-2, 4-2). Robert Kozlowski had a 44 for the Marauders.
BOYS GOLFSalamanca 29, Allegany-Limestone 25Salamanca 31, Wellsville 24Allegany-Limestone 29, Wellsville 25SALAMANCA — Allegany-Limestone’s Ryan Lechner earned the medalist honor as his team split a pair of matches at Elkdale Country Club.
Lechner carded a 39, four over par, over nine holes. Teammate Henry Brairton had a 49.
For Salamanca (8-2-1), Ashton Clark-Sanford had a 44 to medal against Wellsville and Quinton Jones shot a 46.
Mason Parks led Wellsville (1-2) with a 55.
GIRLS GOLFFredonia 32, Olean 23DUNKIRK — Sophie Bartman earned medalist honors with a 48 for Olean (0-4), but Fredonia pulled out the team victory at Shorewood Country Club.
Sydnee Hoffman led Fredonia (1-0) with a 53.
BOYS TENNISBolivar-Richburg 3, Cuba-Rushford 2BOLIVAR — Ben Kisel won at No. 3 singles and Bolivar-Richburg (1-2) used forfeit wins in both doubles matches to secure a win.
Nate Cole and Ethan Cole won competitive matches at first and second singles for the Rebels (0-2).
GIRLS LACROSSESalamanca 19, Depew 4Jorja Miller registered four goals while Aubrey Hogan, Karolina Crouse and Shea Monahan each tallied a hat trick to power Salamanca (4-1).
Laila Zolner, Mariah Downey and Mya Abrams each added two goals while Marijah Skye made six saves in the win.
AT SHOREWOOD CCOlean:
McClain 40, Stitt 47, Brokaw 48, Wilber 49, Bartman 49
Fredonia:
Hoffman 39, Kelly 39, Abbey 46, Kawski 50, Truby 53
Dunkirk:
Kozlowski 44, Szoszorek 63, Keppel, Sheehan
AT ELKDALE CCAllegany-Limestone:
Lechner 39, Brairton 49, Brockel 54, Hilmey 69
Salamanca:
Clark-Sanford 44, Jones 46, Krantz 53, Gilman 62, Fiske 87
Wellsville:
Parks 55, Jordan 56, Day 61, Boussa 61, Dye 68
GIRLSAT SHOREWOOD CCOlean:
Bartman 48, Crawford 54, Minges 77
Fredonia:
Hoffman 51, Spacciopolli 53, Marshal 70, Cerrie 70, Long 72
TENNISAT BOLIVARBolivar-Richburg 3, Cuba-Rushford 2
Singles
: N. Cole (CR) 6-3, 6-1 Canepa; E. Cole 6-5, 6-4 Densmore; Kisel (BR) 6-2, 6-0 Findlay
Doubles: Coats/Crawford (BR) 6-0, 6-0 forfeit; Pangburn/Wilson-Smith (B-R) 6-0, 6-0 forfeit