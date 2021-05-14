JAMESTOWN — Kiley Anastasia tossed five strong innings, fanning six while allowing just three hits and a walk to guide the Olean High softball team to an 11-2 season-opening victory over Southwestern in a CCAA I West contest Friday.
Olean’s bats came alive in the later innings as the Huskies won in their first action in nearly two years.
Emma Edwards had four hits while JoJo Gibbons had three hits, including a pair of doubles, and Makenna Pancio (triple) chipped in two hits for the Huskies. Up 2-1 through three innings, Olean took control with a four-run fourth and a three-run sixth.
Teagan Shedd and Allisandria Durnell each had two hits for Southwestern.
SOFTBALL
Belfast 11, Scio 0
BELFAST — Emma Sullivan struck out 12 with three walks and Kelsi Morton belted a two-run single to key Belfast.
Mary Hamer had a double and two RBIs for the Bulldogs (4-2), who used a six-run fifth inning to pull away from a 2-0 contest.
“It was a close ball game going into the fifth … and then everyone finally started hitting the ball and not swinging at bad pitches,” Belfast coach Mark Sullivan said. “Emma threw well. She kept them off balance and threw around the plate, and that’s the key.”
Sophie Bolzan tripled while Camryn Weich doubled for Scio (0-2).
BASEBALL
ALLEGANY CO. DIV. II
Andover 22, Whitesville 1, 5 inn.
WHITESVILLE — Spencer Cook went 4-for-4 with four runs scored and Andover tallied 19 unanswered runs after a 3-1 first inning for its first win of the year.
Brody Carlin and Kayden Zengerle combined to strike out 10 while scattering four hits for the Panthers (1-4).
Brendal Jackson went 2-for-2 and tallied the lone run for Whitesville (0-3).
NON-LEAGUE
Wellsville 13, Cuba-Rushford 0, 6 innings
CUBA — Alex Green went 2-for-2 with three walks and four RBIs and Cooper Brockway was 3-for-3 to key Wellsville to its fourth-straight win.
Logan Dunbar also drove in four runs while Alex Ordiway had an RBI and scored twice for the Lions (4-1), who benefitted from 13 walks. Jeremiah Havens struck out six and scattered one walk and four hits while allowing no runs over four innings.
Noah Seigel went 2-for-3 with a double for Cuba-Rushford (3-2).
“Wellsville’s a solid team,” C-R coach Pat Wight said. “Havens had great command of his pitches. We had some chances to score, but we couldn’t get that timely hit to keep it close.”