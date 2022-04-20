ST. BONAVENTURE — It was the Olean softball team’s first action in 12 days … and it’s first of the season in anything other than sunny, 70-degree weather.
But the Huskies displayed almost no rust in picking up their first league victory of the year.
A day after a wintry mix left a fresh coat of snow on the ground overnight, Olean pointed out 18 hits, committed no errors and had two pitchers combine for a shutout while cruising past Allegany-Limestone, 15-0, in a five-inning CCAA I West matchup on St. Bonaventure’s Joyce Field Wednesday.
JoJo Gibbons went 3-for-4 with a triple, four RBI and two runs scored while Emma Edwards (3 runs) and Olivia Kratts (2 RBI, 2 runs) also had three hits for the Huskies. Makenna Pancio (2 RBI) and Kiley Anastasia (2 runs) and Anna Bates all had two hits while Hannah Nelson tripled and drove in a pair of runs. Olean wasted no time taking control, plating 11 runs in the first inning before making 14-0 in the second.
“I am very pleased with how the girls hit today,” said Olean coach Steve Anastasia, whose team had gone 1-3 during a week in Virginia before spring break. “They all had quality at bats. I cannot think of a time during the game that I had to address their approach at the plate. They were all aggressive and did not swing at many bad pitches”
Anastasia (4 innings) and Edwards each allowed just one hit while combining for four strikeouts and no walks in the shutout.
“Kiley and Emma did a great job on the mound tonight, throwing strikes and letting the defense work,” Anastasia said, before adding, “You’re not going to lose too many games when you have zero errors, zero walks and 18 hits. I will take that anytime.”
Ellie Strade and Kearstin Foster collected the two hits for Allegany-Limestone (0-6).
ALLEGANY CO. DIV. IBolivar-Richburg 17, Fillmore 0, 5 inn.FILLMORE — Jessica Majot twirled a one-hit shutout, striking out 10 and allowing just one walk, to power Bolivar-Richburg.
Major also had a big day at the plate, homering with three RBI. Maddy Thornton went 2-for-3 with a triple and four RBI while Braelin Bentley (2 RBI) and McKinlee Harris (RBI) also went 2-for-3 for the Wolverines, who benefited from 11 Fillmore walks.
Emily Krzeminski had the lone hit, an infield single in the third, for the Eagles (3-2).
B-R was sharp at the plate, on the mound and in the field,” Fillmore coach Jon Beardsley said. “They do things well in all facets of the game. We just have to keep grinding and improving.”
Cuba-Rushford 3, Genesee Valley/Belfast 2
BELMONT — Sydney Howard pitched a complete game, surrendering just two runs and striking 13 to lift Cuba-Rushford to a narrow victory.
GV/Belfast took an early 1-0 lead behind an RBI triple from Jenna Hill in the first inning. But Howard settled in and allowed just one run over the final six innings while walking four.
Behind Howard’s effort, Riley Keller went 2-3 and drove in a pair of runs to lead a 3-run fifth inning to give Cuba-Rushford the lead.
GV/B’s Ashley Burrows produced an equally impressive outing, allowing three runs, striking out eight and walking one over seven innings. Hill finished the game 3-for-3 and Hannah Southwick went 2-for-3 for the JagDogs.
“It was a close game, they just got the best of us in the end,” GV/B coach Mark Sullivan said.